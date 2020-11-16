The Kiffness tries to draw a comparison between Adolf Hitler & Julius Malema

David Scott aka The Kiffness jumped on the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) bandwagon by making a comparison between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Nazis.

Taking to his YouTube channel, the “White Privilege” songwriter decided to use audio from a TED-Ed video titled “How did Hitler rise to power?” by Alex Gendler and Anthony Hazard over visuals of Julius Malema and the EFF.

He starts the video by using a DA tweet saying: “The Nazi’s had the brown shirts that went around terrorising minorities. South Africa has the red shirts. #BrackenfellHigh”.

And while he says that people should make up their own minds about the video, he also says “it’s actually quite scary how similar the parallels are... we can learn from history and make sure history it isn’t repeated here in South Africa, peace.”

In the video, Scott tries to draw comparison between the history of South Africa and the birth of the EFF in contrast to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. He uses the disruption caused by the political party in Parliament, the Clicks racism incident and the face off in Senekal as comparisons to Hitler and the Nazis rise to power.