The long-standing feud between Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo heats up again

The Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo beef is probably one the longest we’ve experienced in South Africa. Their beef started in 2017 when Dhlomo shared his insight on the taxi industry and how taxi owners make money. Not long after, Thembekwayo went live on Facebook and allegedly presented Dhlomo's theory as his.

Since then, the two have never seen eye to eye would always throw jabs at each other on social media. Dhlomo ignited the beef again this week when he responded to Thembekwayo’s post on X. Thembekwayo was correcting a podcaster about his luxurious car when Dhlomo decided to throw some shade.

He wrote:“If people with real money ever decided to actually ‘flex’ their money, the internet would lose its mind! “Some of us are too focused on the impact of our work, teaching new business leaders across Africa how to scale their businesses and building generational wealth in the process. By the way, it’s Aston bafo. Not Austin,” wrote the entrepreneur. Dhlomo responded to the post and reminded Thembekwayo of the time he wore a fake watch.

“This is what happened the last time you ‘tried to flex’,” said Dhlomo, attaching old screen shots of Thembekwayo’s watch. This is what happened the last time you “tried to flex”… https://t.co/tdR6Rd023i pic.twitter.com/TH5Lnbbi1V — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 11, 2024 Dhlomo’s fans were amused by his long-standing dislike towards Thembekwayo.

“You stay on his raggedy neck, lol, calling him out. He will never be able to do fake antics while you watch and that is something I really like. Whack him again for me!” said @LVO241. Thembekwayo didn’t respond to Dhlomo’s shade, even when the radio presenter tagged him when posting screen shots of people begging him to leave him alone. Alright… @VusiThembekwayo, I’ll let you breathe now. Stay up playa. pic.twitter.com/GRuFpRSRAJ

— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 12, 2024 Instead, it was netizens who called Dhlomo out and said he was childish. “At 07:21 and you were already thinking about Vusi. Your obsession over this guy is ridiculous, you acting childish,” said @___Mthembu. Another X user, @Imsollyntuli, said: “I love how Twitter is ganging up on Sizwe Dhlomo for pestering and bullying Vusi Thembekwayo for years, but today Twitter said not under our watch, enough is enough.