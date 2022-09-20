The Parlotones lead singer Kahn Morbee gets his MBA, at 44

Since hitting the books again in 2019, The Parlotones front man Kahn (real name Dingaan) Morbee is rejoicing now that he is an MBA graduate. The 44-year-old took up the offer to do his Master of Business Administration course after his friend, Jon Foster-Pedley, who heads Henley Business School, asked him to join the course, offering him the music and creative industries scholarship to study.

Morbee, who has more than two decades of music experience, proudly posted his graduation day pictures on his social media profiles and said he was chuffed at the experience to add to his education. He captioned the post : “After a 3 year academic journey I finally completed my executive MBA through Henley Business School. “A big thanks to @jon_fosterpedley for the magnificent opportunity.

“A big thanks to the academic collective that helped me on the journey - Co(Lab)2 - we did it 🤜🔥🤛 “The only reason I did it is because being a "hat guy" I relished the opportunity of wearing a ridiculous looking flat cap with a piece of rope dangling off the side 🎓👨‍🎓” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kahn Morbee (@kahnmorbee) Before studying for his MBA, Morbee obtained a BA in Communication from the University of Johannesburg.

One of his greatest achievement was starting The Parlotones in 1998. The Parlotones went on to win seven South African Music Awards and have a worldwide fan base. Morbee has been a judge and coach on “The Voice” and won two seasons in a row. Entertainment industry friends and fans congratulated the star.

Miss_Lira wrote: “ Congratulations Khan.” Parlotones wrote: “ Really proud... Well done Kahn!” mark_r_crawford wrote: “Well done. You’e quite the overachiever aren’t you.”

