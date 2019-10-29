'The Queen' fans start a petition to bring back Shaka









SK Khoza. Picture: Instagram Fans of popular Mzansi Magic telenovela, "The Queen", have started a petition to bring back SK Khoza's character, Shaka. The petition also states that they will boycott the show if Shaka is not brought back. This comes after Shaka was killed off the show this week. The news of SK's departure is not new. In September both SK and Ferguson Films confirmed the actor's departure from the show he starred in since season one. Still, this did not go well with fans who expected Shaka to "die better". In his final scenes, Shaka and his cousin, Dingane (played by Nay Maps), had a standoff at gunpoint, before Kagiso intervened and shot Shaka.

While Shaka was at home recovering, he lunged at Dingane again for going after his wife. This led to Kagiso putting him in a choke hold and suffocating him while trying to keep the cousins apart. Kagiso realised what he had done when Shaka was not breathing.

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media and soon after a petition was created.

The petition, which is on change.org, states, "This petition is to ask the Ferguson Films to either reconsider the termination of Shaka's contract, also known as Sithembiso Khoza. And if the production company cannot do that, to at least give him an honourable send off, after all the years that he has graced our screens."

The petition has more than 5 000 signatures already.

See reactions below:

Open Letter to Minister of Art and Culture Nathi Mthethwa



Dear Minister



I hope this open letter finds you well.



Could you please force The Fergusons to bring Shaka back and kill Dingani? His death is not sitting well with us.



Yours



Lesego #TheQueenMzanzi #TheQueenMzansi — Lesego Maake (@LesegoWaMaake) October 28, 2019

#TheQueenMzanzi I've lost interest in the queen.Jerry can survive a whole bomb...mara shaka gets killed by being strangled for 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Nxadz1u1KF — Sgitle (@Sihle69678531) October 28, 2019