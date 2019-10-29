Fans of popular Mzansi Magic telenovela, "The Queen", have started a petition to bring back SK Khoza's character, Shaka.
The petition also states that they will boycott the show if Shaka is not brought back.
This comes after Shaka was killed off the show this week. The news of SK's departure is not new. In September both SK and Ferguson Films confirmed the actor's departure from the show he starred in since season one.
Still, this did not go well with fans who expected Shaka to "die better".
In his final scenes, Shaka and his cousin, Dingane (played by Nay Maps), had a standoff at gunpoint, before Kagiso intervened and shot Shaka.