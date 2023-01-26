‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Nonku Williams praises mom Queen ahead of her book launch

Nonku Williams’ mother Queen gained huge popularity through her cameos on “The Real Housewives of Durban” gaining her some fans. This week, Williams, who will be returning to the popular reality show, took to her Instagram account to share that her mother is launching a book.

Williams shared a picture of the book titled, “Is this the worst thing that can happen to you?” In her caption she expressed how she was proud of her mother for writing and publishing the book. “So proud of my “Mom Queen” on trusting God with her life story to write, publish her book 📕 “Is this the worst thing that can happen to you?” Book launch happening on Thursday 26th…for only R150 get your copy and your life will never be the same,“ she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonku Williams (@nonku_williams) In a previous interview with IOL Entertainment, Williams shared that her mother loved attention but was also sensitive and wasn’t on social media. Her mother trended several times last season, both for her fashion and comments. There was even a moment on the reality show where Queen rubbed Annie Mthembu and Londie London up the wrong way after they misheard her at her daughter’s “Spring has Sprung” soirée.

