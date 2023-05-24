‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ season 3 has arrived and the excitement is next level

“The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” are finally back on screens for a third season, after a few false starts. Viewers were last entertained by the Jozi housewives in 2019 and they have been patiently waiting for the return. Producer Sonia Mbele, who bought the NBC Universal licence for Africa, could not contain her excitement at the show finally returning to the small screen. But, first, there was a watch party at The Marriott Hotel to whet the appetite of the media.

She kicked off the watch party off praising God, as the show experienced its fair share of challenges. The delay behind the flagship show’s return was, firstly, the pandemic and, in April 2021, a physical altercation between Christall Kay and Brinnette Seopela, which brought the production to a halt. OG (original) housewives Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho and Lebo JoJo Mokoena, were excited to be back on the reality show alongside the new cast members Keabetswe Marema, Thobekile Mdlalose, Nicole Watson and Mamus Koka.

With season three of "The Real Housewives of Durban" among the most-watched reality show, which trended on socials, it was great to see Silindile "Slee" Wendy Ndlovu in attendance. She looked gorgeous in an orange number, which complemented by her short blonde hairstyle. Former Durban housewife Londie London was spotted rocking her braid line. The businesswoman is pushing her brand at every opportunity she gets.

And “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” stars Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, Beverley Steyn, Camilla McDowell and Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana, were also in one room. This time, they were playing nice. The housewives served fashion goals along with Mzansi celebrities such as Faith Nketsi, who opted for a bridal inspired look, and actress Linda Mtoba, channelling her inner Disney princess. “The Real Housewives” franchise has grown in Africa, there are seven other spin-offs and it is safe to say expectations are high on what Joburg will deliver, they are the flagship after all.

The premiere episode of “The Real Housewives of Durban” introduced Mzansi to the new cast, who are a group of strong women, who come together to form a friendship. Mathatho and Mokoena didn’t end on a good foot, at the end of season two but as the only two returning from the previous season, they have come together and agreed to work on their relationship. Newcomer Leon Payne was already ruffling feathers at his friend Watson’s event and he wanted to take pictures with all the housewives.