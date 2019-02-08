The cast of 'The River'. Picture: Supplied

Television and film lovers unite! The announcement of the 13th annual South African Film and Television awards nominees took place at The Zone in Rosebank, with as much McCafe as you can imagine. With the dashing Thapelo Mokoena sitting pretty in the host’s chair, we went through the announcement of 92 categories, taken from a staggering 410 entries.

This year’s judging panel was led by Firdoze Bulbulia and the legendary Thembi Mtshali-Jones, with over 200 other judges. The year's theme is Dare to Dream.

Some of the year’s biggest nominees include Tshedza Pictures’ telenovela and on-screen newcomer, 'The River' with 17 nominations and Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya following with 12 nominations.

Soapie of the year nods went to Isibaya, Uzalo and Rhythm City, while best telenovela nominations went to The River, Broken Vows and Ring of Lies.

Just came here to say @PhathuMakwarela, Gwydion and the whole team of #TheRiver1Magic can walk all over us 17 times! Don’t know anyone who deserves this more! Well done to @TshedzaPictures! 🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #SAFTAs13 — Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) February 8, 2019

The public vote categories have also returned, giving audiences the opportunity to get involved with the Saftas too. The two categories are Best Presenter and Most popular TV Soap/Telenovela.

See the nomination list below:

Best Short Film

Stillborn

Measure Of A Woman

Die Maan Val Bewusteloos

Best Student Film

Scarlet's Tale

The Water Dancers

Doreen

Best Actress -TV Comedy

Nqobile Sipamla-Abo Mzala 3

Julia Anastasopoulos-Tali's Wedding Diary

Talitha Ndima-The Bantu Hour

Best Actor -TV Comedy

Hannes Brummer-Elke skewe POT 2

David Isaacs - Die Vlieënde Springbokkie (The Flying Springbuck)

Wright Ngubeni - Thuli no Thulani

Best Supporting Actress- TV Comedy

Nomsa Buthelezi - Abo Mzala 3

Carien Botha - Elke Skewe POT 2

Marisa Drummond-Elke Skewe POT 2

Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy

Warren Masemola-Single Galz

Tshepo Maseko-Skwizas

Muzi Mthembu-Taryn & Sharon

Best TV Comedy

Thuli no Thulani

Tali's Wedding Diary

Best Actress-TV Soap

Nomzamo Mbatha - Isibaya

Kgomotso Christopher - SCANDAL!

Dawn Thandeka King - Uzalo

Best Actor- TV Soap

Pallance Dladla - Isibaya

Jamie Bartlett - Rhythm City

Sdumo Mtshali-Isibaya

Best Supporting Actress- TV Soap

Gcina Mkhize - Isibaya

Nokuthula Thabethe - Isibaya

Linda Sebezo - Isibaya

Best Supporting Actor-TV Soap

Abdul Khoza - Isibaya

Khaya Dladla - Uzalo

Melusi Mbele - Isibaya

Best TV Soap

Uzalo

Rhythm City

Isibaya

Best Actress-Telenovela

Moshidi Motshegwa

Sindi Dlathu

Jo- Anne Reyneke

Best Actor-Telenovela

Presley Chweneyagae - The River

Hlomla Dandala - The River

Siyabonga Radebe - Ring Of Lies Season 2

Best Supporting Actress-Telenovela

Nthati Yolisa - Ring Of Lies Season 2

Vele Manenje - Ring Of Lies Season 2

Ferry Jele - The River

Best Supporting Actor-Telenovela

Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies Season 2

Lawrence Maleka - The River

Zenzo Ngqobe - The River

Best Telenovela

Broken Vows

Ring of Lies

The River

Best Actress-TV Drama

Dawn Thandeka King - Lockdown 2

Zola Nombona - Lockdown 2

Thuso Mbedu Winnie - Is'thunzi Season 2

Best Actor -TV Drama

Sello Maake Ka Ncube - The Herd

Warren Masemola - Tjovitjo

Mothusi Magano - Emoyeni

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Lorcia Cooper - Lockdown 2

Pamela Nomvete - Lockdown 2

Zikhona Bali - Is'thunzi Season 2

Best Supporting Actor -TV Drama

S'dumo Mtshali- Is'thunzi Season 2

Thulani Shange - Is'thunzi Season 2

Terence Bridgett - Knapsekêrels

Best TV Drama

The Herd

Tjovitjo

Lockdown 2

Best Reality Show

Koekedoortjie Homebrew Films

Ultimate Braai Master Season 5

Game Show

Noot vir Noot Series

Op die Spel

Parlement Parlement

International Format Show

South Africa: Philippines

My Kitchen Rules - South Africa 2

Dancing With the Stars South Africa

Talk Show

Republiek Van Zoid Afrika

Trending SA

Thando Bares ALL

Best Actress - Feature Film

Jill Levenberg- Die Ellen Pakkies storie

Monique Rockman-Nommer 37

Diaan Lawrenson-Raaiselkind

Best Actor – Feature Film

Jarrid Geduld- Die Ellen Pakkies Storie

Irshaad Ally-Nommer 37

Schalk Bezuidenhout-Kanarie

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film

June Van Merch-Raaiselkind

Ilse Klink-Stroomop

Anna-Mart van der Merwe-Kanarie

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Alex van Dyk-Die Stropers (The Harvesters)

Zolisa Xaluva-Sew the Winter to my Skin

Germandt Geldenhuys-Kanarie

Best Feature Film

Kanarie

Sew the Winter to my Skin

Nommer 37

Voting categories:

Best TV Presenter

Nico Panagio

Katlego Maboe

Sthembiso Dliwayo

Waldimar Pelser

Kabelo Mabalane

Bonang Matheba

Melo Moloto

Johan Stemmet

Thando Thabethe

Sivuyile Ngesi

Katlego Maboe

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela

Uzalo

Suidooster

Isidingo (The Need)

Binnelanders

Skeem Saam

Isibaya

Rhythm City

Imbewu

Getroud met rugby

SCANDAL!

Isithembiso

HOPE

Broken Vows

The River

Ring of Lies Season 2

The awards evening will take place on March 2, and will be broadcast live on SABC 2 from 7pm.