Television and film lovers unite! The announcement of the 13th annual South African Film and Television awards nominees took place at The Zone in Rosebank, with as much McCafe as you can imagine. 

With the dashing Thapelo Mokoena sitting pretty in the host’s chair, we went through the announcement of 92 categories,  taken from a staggering 410 entries.

This year’s judging panel was led by Firdoze Bulbulia and the legendary Thembi Mtshali-Jones, with over 200 other judges. The year's theme is Dare to Dream. 

Some of the year’s biggest nominees include Tshedza Pictures’ telenovela and on-screen newcomer, 'The River' with 17 nominations and Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya following with 12 nominations. 

Soapie of the year nods went to Isibaya, Uzalo and Rhythm City, while best telenovela nominations went to The River, Broken Vows and Ring of Lies.

The public vote categories have also returned, giving audiences the opportunity to get involved with the Saftas too. The two categories are Best Presenter and Most popular TV Soap/Telenovela. 

See the nomination list below:

Best Short Film    

Stillborn    

Measure Of A Woman    

Die Maan Val Bewusteloos        

Best Student Film    

Scarlet's Tale    

The Water Dancers    

Doreen    

Best Actress -TV Comedy  

Nqobile Sipamla-Abo Mzala  3    

Julia Anastasopoulos-Tali's Wedding Diary   

Talitha Ndima-The Bantu Hour        

Best Actor -TV Comedy

Hannes Brummer-Elke skewe POT 2    

David Isaacs - Die Vlieënde Springbokkie (The Flying Springbuck)    

Wright Ngubeni - Thuli no Thulani        

Best Supporting Actress- TV Comedy

Nomsa Buthelezi - Abo Mzala 3    

Carien Botha - Elke Skewe POT 2    

Marisa  Drummond-Elke Skewe POT 2        

Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy

Warren Masemola-Single Galz    

Tshepo Maseko-Skwizas    

Muzi Mthembu-Taryn & Sharon        

Best TV Comedy

Thuli no Thulani    

Tali's Wedding Diary              

Best Actress-TV Soap

Nomzamo Mbatha - Isibaya    

Kgomotso Christopher - SCANDAL!    

Dawn Thandeka King - Uzalo        

Best Actor- TV Soap    

Pallance Dladla - Isibaya    

Jamie Bartlett - Rhythm City    

Sdumo Mtshali-Isibaya           

Best Supporting Actress- TV Soap

Gcina Mkhize - Isibaya    

Nokuthula Thabethe - Isibaya    

Linda Sebezo - Isibaya            

Best Supporting Actor-TV Soap

Abdul Khoza - Isibaya    

Khaya Dladla - Uzalo    

Melusi Mbele - Isibaya          

Best TV Soap

Uzalo    

Rhythm City

Isibaya           

Best Actress-Telenovela

Moshidi Motshegwa

Sindi Dlathu    

Jo- Anne  Reyneke

Best Actor-Telenovela

Presley Chweneyagae - The River    

Hlomla Dandala - The River    

Siyabonga Radebe - Ring Of Lies Season 2     

Best Supporting Actress-Telenovela

Nthati Yolisa - Ring Of Lies Season 2    

Vele Manenje - Ring Of Lies Season 2    

Ferry Jele - The River          

Best Supporting Actor-Telenovela

Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies Season 2    

Lawrence Maleka - The River    

Zenzo Ngqobe - The River          

Best Telenovela

Broken Vows    

Ring of Lies

The River    

Best Actress-TV Drama

Dawn Thandeka King - Lockdown 2    

Zola Nombona - Lockdown 2    

Thuso Mbedu Winnie - Is'thunzi Season 2        

Best Actor -TV Drama

Sello Maake Ka Ncube - The Herd    

Warren Masemola - Tjovitjo    

Mothusi Magano - Emoyeni       

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Lorcia Cooper - Lockdown 2    

Pamela Nomvete - Lockdown 2    

Zikhona Bali - Is'thunzi Season 2          

Best Supporting Actor -TV Drama

S'dumo Mtshali- Is'thunzi Season 2    

Thulani Shange - Is'thunzi Season 2    

Terence  Bridgett - Knapsekêrels      

Best TV Drama

The Herd    

Tjovitjo

Lockdown 2

Best Reality Show    

Koekedoortjie Homebrew Films    

Ultimate Braai Master Season 5    

Game Show    

Noot vir Noot Series    

Op die Spel    

Parlement Parlement        

International Format Show        

South Africa: Philippines    

My Kitchen Rules - South Africa 2     

Dancing With the Stars South Africa    

Talk Show        

Republiek Van Zoid Afrika    

Trending SA    

Thando Bares ALL         

Best Actress - Feature Film

Jill Levenberg- Die Ellen Pakkies storie    

Monique Rockman-Nommer 37    

Diaan Lawrenson-Raaiselkind    

Best Actor – Feature Film

Jarrid Geduld- Die Ellen Pakkies Storie    

Irshaad Ally-Nommer 37    

Schalk Bezuidenhout-Kanarie    

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film

June Van Merch-Raaiselkind    

Ilse Klink-Stroomop    

Anna-Mart  van der Merwe-Kanarie    

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Alex van Dyk-Die Stropers (The Harvesters)    

Zolisa Xaluva-Sew the Winter to my Skin    

Germandt  Geldenhuys-Kanarie    

Best Feature Film

Kanarie    

Sew the Winter to my Skin    

Nommer 37  

Voting categories:     

Best TV Presenter

Nico Panagio    

Katlego Maboe    

Sthembiso Dliwayo    

Waldimar  Pelser    

Kabelo Mabalane    

Bonang Matheba    

Melo Moloto    

Johan Stemmet     

Thando  Thabethe    

Sivuyile Ngesi    

Katlego Maboe     

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela

Uzalo    

Suidooster    

Isidingo (The Need)    

Binnelanders    

Skeem Saam    

Isibaya    

Rhythm City    

Imbewu   

Getroud met rugby    

SCANDAL!    

Isithembiso    

HOPE    

Broken Vows   

The River  

Ring of Lies Season 2    

The awards evening will take place on March 2, and will be broadcast live on SABC 2 from 7pm.

 

