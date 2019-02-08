Television and film lovers unite! The announcement of the 13th annual South African Film and Television awards nominees took place at The Zone in Rosebank, with as much McCafe as you can imagine.
With the dashing Thapelo Mokoena sitting pretty in the host’s chair, we went through the announcement of 92 categories, taken from a staggering 410 entries.
This year’s judging panel was led by Firdoze Bulbulia and the legendary Thembi Mtshali-Jones, with over 200 other judges. The year's theme is Dare to Dream.
Some of the year’s biggest nominees include Tshedza Pictures’ telenovela and on-screen newcomer, 'The River' with 17 nominations and Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya following with 12 nominations.
Soapie of the year nods went to Isibaya, Uzalo and Rhythm City, while best telenovela nominations went to The River, Broken Vows and Ring of Lies.
Just came here to say @PhathuMakwarela, Gwydion and the whole team of #TheRiver1Magic can walk all over us 17 times! Don’t know anyone who deserves this more! Well done to @TshedzaPictures! 🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #SAFTAs13— Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) February 8, 2019
The public vote categories have also returned, giving audiences the opportunity to get involved with the Saftas too. The two categories are Best Presenter and Most popular TV Soap/Telenovela.
See the nomination list below:
Best Short Film
Stillborn
Measure Of A Woman
Die Maan Val Bewusteloos
Best Student Film
Scarlet's Tale
The Water Dancers
Doreen
Best Actress -TV Comedy
Nqobile Sipamla-Abo Mzala 3
Julia Anastasopoulos-Tali's Wedding Diary
Talitha Ndima-The Bantu Hour
Best Actor -TV Comedy
Hannes Brummer-Elke skewe POT 2
David Isaacs - Die Vlieënde Springbokkie (The Flying Springbuck)
Wright Ngubeni - Thuli no Thulani
Best Supporting Actress- TV Comedy
Nomsa Buthelezi - Abo Mzala 3
Carien Botha - Elke Skewe POT 2
Marisa Drummond-Elke Skewe POT 2
Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy
Warren Masemola-Single Galz
Tshepo Maseko-Skwizas
Muzi Mthembu-Taryn & Sharon
Best TV Comedy
Thuli no Thulani
Tali's Wedding Diary
Best Actress-TV Soap
Nomzamo Mbatha - Isibaya
Kgomotso Christopher - SCANDAL!
Dawn Thandeka King - Uzalo
Best Actor- TV Soap
Pallance Dladla - Isibaya
Jamie Bartlett - Rhythm City
Sdumo Mtshali-Isibaya
Best Supporting Actress- TV Soap
Gcina Mkhize - Isibaya
Nokuthula Thabethe - Isibaya
Linda Sebezo - Isibaya
Best Supporting Actor-TV Soap
Abdul Khoza - Isibaya
Khaya Dladla - Uzalo
Melusi Mbele - Isibaya
Best TV Soap
Uzalo
Rhythm City
Isibaya
Best Actress-Telenovela
Moshidi Motshegwa
Sindi Dlathu
Jo- Anne Reyneke
Best Actor-Telenovela
Presley Chweneyagae - The River
Hlomla Dandala - The River
Siyabonga Radebe - Ring Of Lies Season 2
Best Supporting Actress-Telenovela
Nthati Yolisa - Ring Of Lies Season 2
Vele Manenje - Ring Of Lies Season 2
Ferry Jele - The River
Best Supporting Actor-Telenovela
Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies Season 2
Lawrence Maleka - The River
Zenzo Ngqobe - The River
Best Telenovela
Broken Vows
Ring of Lies
The River
Best Actress-TV Drama
Dawn Thandeka King - Lockdown 2
Zola Nombona - Lockdown 2
Thuso Mbedu Winnie - Is'thunzi Season 2
Best Actor -TV Drama
Sello Maake Ka Ncube - The Herd
Warren Masemola - Tjovitjo
Mothusi Magano - Emoyeni
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Lorcia Cooper - Lockdown 2
Pamela Nomvete - Lockdown 2
Zikhona Bali - Is'thunzi Season 2
Best Supporting Actor -TV Drama
S'dumo Mtshali- Is'thunzi Season 2
Thulani Shange - Is'thunzi Season 2
Terence Bridgett - Knapsekêrels
Best TV Drama
The Herd
Tjovitjo
Lockdown 2
Best Reality Show
Koekedoortjie Homebrew Films
Ultimate Braai Master Season 5
Game Show
Noot vir Noot Series
Op die Spel
Parlement Parlement
International Format Show
South Africa: Philippines
My Kitchen Rules - South Africa 2
Dancing With the Stars South Africa
Talk Show
Republiek Van Zoid Afrika
Trending SA
Thando Bares ALL
Best Actress - Feature Film
Jill Levenberg- Die Ellen Pakkies storie
Monique Rockman-Nommer 37
Diaan Lawrenson-Raaiselkind
Best Actor – Feature Film
Jarrid Geduld- Die Ellen Pakkies Storie
Irshaad Ally-Nommer 37
Schalk Bezuidenhout-Kanarie
Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film
June Van Merch-Raaiselkind
Ilse Klink-Stroomop
Anna-Mart van der Merwe-Kanarie
Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Alex van Dyk-Die Stropers (The Harvesters)
Zolisa Xaluva-Sew the Winter to my Skin
Germandt Geldenhuys-Kanarie
Best Feature Film
Kanarie
Sew the Winter to my Skin
Nommer 37
Guys. #SAFTAs13— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) February 8, 2019
What FIRE nominees 😩😭🔥 What??? pic.twitter.com/Dq529xMCiR
Voting categories:
Best TV Presenter
Nico Panagio
Katlego Maboe
Sthembiso Dliwayo
Waldimar Pelser
Kabelo Mabalane
Bonang Matheba
Melo Moloto
Johan Stemmet
Thando Thabethe
Sivuyile Ngesi
Katlego Maboe
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela
Uzalo
Suidooster
Isidingo (The Need)
Binnelanders
Skeem Saam
Isibaya
Rhythm City
Imbewu
Getroud met rugby
SCANDAL!
Isithembiso
HOPE
Broken Vows
The River
Ring of Lies Season 2
The awards evening will take place on March 2, and will be broadcast live on SABC 2 from 7pm.
The @SAFTAS1 are going to be 🔥 this year !!! #SAFTAs13— Thembisa Mdoda (@tembisa) February 8, 2019
IOL