After crowning herself "Mrs Husband", watching the relationship of Linda Mtoba and her husband Steven Meyer blossoming has been nothing short of inspiring.
Now, the pair, after getting married in 2017 are expecting their first child together!
Of course her mentions have been set ablaze, with people send their messages of congratulations. Messages have come from all spheres-her friends, industry colleagues and really excited fans. Read some of them below:
"The River" actress made the announcement on Thursday, sharing the exciting news with 710 thousand followers on Instagram a beautiful side profile image of herself clad in black with her baby bump showing.
See the post below:
Our love personified. Captured by @myllo_africa
" What!!!!!!!! Congratulations boo!!!! God bless your family," wrote DJ Zinhle.
"Oh what a blessing!!!!!!!! LINDA!!!!!!!!, addded new mom and Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi.
"OMG 😩❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations my angel! You going to be an amazing mom!," commented Metro FM host L erato Kganyago.
"Congratulations love," wrote actress and producer T erry Pheto.
During an in-depth chat with radio host Dj Fresh last year, Mtoba shared that she and her husband had been thinking about having kids who would be a welcome addition to their family that was made up of the couple and their two Gorilla rrilla and Penguin.
She added that ultimately, she would like to have five children.
The pair has also been through their fair share of heartache, especially surviving a traumatic car hijacking and an accident within hours of each other. We can only hope that the new bundle of joy that is coming into their lives will bring them nothing but joy!