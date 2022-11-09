The Sonia Booth ‘cheesecake’ saga continues as more evidence comes to light

Sonia Booth's marital drama continues to play out on social media as she continues to post evidence of her husband Matthew's affair. Since Monday afternoon, Sonia has been revealing Matthew's affair drama which was uncovered, thanks to a private investigator and her car tracker.

Now it appears that even members of the public had seen Matthew out and about with his alleged mistress who has been revealed as Bongani Mthombeni-Möller. Sonia shared on Wednesday morning that after the whirlwind she finally had the strength to open her emails and came across one that detailed how someone spotted Matthew at a restaurant with his mistress. "4 weeks ago (15 October 2022), my friends and I bumped into Matthew Booth and his supposed mistress at Kolonaki, Johannesburg.

“We witnessed this man order Greek food that bedecked their entire table and don't get me started with the numerous bottles he kept ordering," read the email. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth) The said person then detailed how the latter approached the former Bafana Bafana star, whom she had mistakenly addressed as Michael. The person explained that they were corrected by the woman, who was with Matthew whom they initially assumed was his wife, only to find out it wasn't his wife, after a Google search.

The email also attached images of Matthew and Bongani looking very cosy together at the restaurant. In her caption, Sonia shared how the “legend” left her and the children after one of their son's football matches. At the time they had no idea where he had actually spent the rest of his day, until now.

