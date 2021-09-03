Thembi Seete recalls how Shona Ferguson helped her act again

A month after the death of Shona Ferguson, media personality Thembi Seete has detailed how he helped her get back into acting.

Taking to Instagram, Thembi posted a video of the television executive and actor and spoke about the impact the late star had on her life.

She said that when she was at her lowest, Shona helped her get back on her feet with a role in one of Netflix South Africa’s first series, “Kings of Jo'Burg.

“I remember four years ago I was at the point where I thought to myself, I will never act again because of the bad experience I had. I’m not going to get into details, but I lost confidence and I stopped believing in myself.