Thembinkosi Mthembu celebrates his first Golden Horn award for ‘Shaka Ilembe’

Thembinkosi Mthembu continues his winning streak. The celebrated actor has been making waves lately for his stellar performances in shows like “Adulting”, “Outlaws” and “Shaka Ilembe”.

He recently won the Best Actor award at the 18th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) for his outstanding portrayal of King Dingiswayo in “Shaka Ilembe”. Thembinkosi Mthembu as King Dingiswayo in “Shaka Ilembe”. Picture: Supplied. The epic drama also scooped 11 other wins in various categories including Best Wardrobe, Best Directing, Best Script Writing and Best Cinematography, making it the most awarded drama series in Saftas history. Mthembu’s first Saftas nomination and win comes off the back of an extremely successful year.

Earlier this year, Mthembu scooped Hunk of the Year at the Feather Awards, the People’s Choice Award at The GQ Men of the Year Awards and Best Actor at the Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela Film and TV Awards. About his first Saftas win, Mthembu said: “I’m truly happy. When you love your work, you keep pushing every year. “Even when I wasn’t getting nominated, I kept telling myself that I needed to work hard- not just for the awards but to keep improving in my job.

“Being recognized by the NFVF for the Saftas is a big deal for me. I’m grateful that they see me and acknowledge the work I put in: the time, the love and passion I poured into this character of Dingiswayo. I feel blessed. I’m grateful.” He claimed that his role as King Dingiswayo in "Shaka Ilembe" elevated him to a new level of performance. “I love that character ... I think it was my first time reaching that level of connection with the character. He pushed me to break through my limits.”

Mthembu expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him, including the executives, his wife and mother. “I want to say thank you so much to everyone I’ve worked with and to those close to me for their support. “I also have to mention Kabelo [Chalatsane Mokoena], the stunt guy at ‘Shaka iLembe’, along with his team ... They truly built the character of Dingiswayo, from his structure to the way he walks.

“I’m also especially thankful to my colleague Mondli Makhoba (who played Ngomane in ‘Shaka iLembe’). I also want to thank myself for pushing through.” With over four million premiere views on Mzansi Magic, "Shaka Ilembe" broke both its Saftas and DStv records. Last year, the series became the most Googled TV show in South Africa. “I love that ‘Shaka Ilembe’ was done in our language,. It’s a story that truly speaks to our roots and honours the heroes who came before us - those who paved the way for us. We’re here because of them, especially the Zulu nation.