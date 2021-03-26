Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo calls for Nathi Mthethwa to resign after R300m NAC scandal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African celebrities and artists were left outraged this week over the alleged mismanagement of R300 million by senior officials at the National Arts Council (NAC). The money was intended to help artists during the strict levels of lockdown in the country. According to a report by the SABC, Sports, Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that the NAC will be taking action against senior officials who have been linked to the funds that "disappeared". The minister told the SABC that investigations were under way. “Right now, as we speak, the council of NAC suspended the senior officials and is paving a way of engaging other sources to try to fund the process, which has been depleted by that mismanagement,” said Mthethwa.

Following the news, South African celebrities flooded social media with comments on the matter.

AKA, Rami Chuene, Moozlie and DJ Warras were just some of the celebrities who spoke out against the missing millions.

Presenter and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo suggested that the minister hand himself over to the police.

Taking to Twitter and responding to the news, the former “Our Perfect Wedding” presenter said: “Then he should resign, hand himself over to the police”.

Then he should resign, hand himself over to the police🙃. — Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) March 24, 2021

“I’ll be going about my business and boom! Min Nathi Mthethwa crosses my mind then ke be naar with immediate effect. What a yerrr! (sic)" tweeted Chuene.

Masasa Mbangeni asked how R300m just disappears.

Several weeks ago singer Kelly Khumalo also called out the minister for "not caring" about artists during the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

“So Nathi Mthethwa sees nothing wrong with what’s happening to artists and the entertainment industry at large? Oh I forgot, he doesn’t care ... good morning everyone,” tweeted Kelly.

See the reactions to the news below:

I’ll be going about my business and boom! Min Nathi Mthethwa crosses my mind then ke be naar with immediate effect. What a yerrr! — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) March 24, 2021

How does R300 million disappear? https://t.co/0rYHHQjC2p — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) March 24, 2021

And we are kids to believe this nonsense!! 👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/zf7PaQxtd6 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) March 24, 2021

And my dad called me so many times to make sure I got my application in😒 — #SpiritOfAnOG 🙏🏾💫 (@nomoozlie) March 24, 2021