Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo says she is 'fighting for dear life in hospital'

Television presenter and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has revealed she's currently fighting for her life in hospital. She said she was severely ill in hospital at an emotional time for many in the entertainment industry following the death of Shona Ferguson.

Taking to Twitter, she said the grief was heavy for her, especially since she was also fighting for her life. “My kid feeling my grief and comforting me, on the phone today, knowing very well that I'm also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed. What a heavy day,” Mdoda-Nxumalo said. She didn't reveal her ailment or what caused her to go to hospital. However, she said she was feeling vulnerable, and needed to break away so she could focus on healing and loving her people.

“At my most vulnerable, I actually don't have the strength for anything else. Time to break away. Stay safe everyone. Love your loved ones. Love them hard.” At my most vulnerable. I actually don’t have the strength for anything else. Time to breakaway❤️. Stay safe everyone. Love your loved ones. Love them hard. — Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) August 4, 2021 IOL Entertainment contacted Mdoda-Nxumalo’s management for additional comment, but nothing was supplied when this article was published. Mdoda-Nxumalo also tweeted how sad the loss of Ferguson was for her.