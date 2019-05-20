Vourne Williams and Theo Kgosinkwe. Picture: Instagram

Mafikizolo's leading man, Theo Kgosinkwe, and his model girlfriend, Vourne Williams, may be heading down the alter, as the two love-birds are rumoured to be engaged. According to Daily Sun, an insider spilled the beans, revealing that the couple only told close friends and family about their big day.

"Theo doesn’t like his business being in the media,especially judging by his past relationship with Rose and the drama thereof," an insider told the publication.

Kgosinkwe started posting snaps of him with the gorgeous Miss Williams in October and although couple has not confirmed the relationship, another close source told the daily publication that the lovebirds have moved in together.

Check out of the snaps of the beautiful couple.









In 2015 reports made rounds on social circles that Kgosinkwe's marriage of 15-years was on the rocks. His wife Rose, alleged blamed the singer's protégé Sexy Melo for the problems in their marriage and his busy schedule.



