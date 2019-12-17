Thick Leeyonce. Picture: Instagram

Plus-size model and social media influencer Thick Leeyonce, real name Lesego Legobane, has given a detailed account of her car accident which happened a few weeks ago. In a 20-minute video which she posted on her YouTube channel this past weekend, Thick Leeyonce narrates events leading to the chilling accident that almost cost her life.

Sitting comfortably in a couch, the body-positive models starts by telling her fans that she’s home recovery from the tragic accident that occurred while she and her family ( her two younger sisters and her four-year-old nephew) were returning from church.

“As I was about to turn, we were hit by a speeding motorbike. The car spun with us...everything happened so fast. I remember hearing a loud bang! My body was upside down. I could feel blood all over my face. I could feel body everywhere and I kept asking, where is my four-year nephew. They said he was fine, she shared.

She added: “I remember looking at the car and I could not believe what the car looked like. I'm blessed to be sitting here, to still be alive, because the accident was so tragic. I spent two weeks in hospital.