This is what going to the cinema will be like under lockdown level 3
With the reopening on cinema's announced last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa, many have wondered what the cinema experience will be like under lockdown level 3.
Cinemas are now open with a limitation of 50 persons or less in each cinema, the sale of tickets must be done through a booking system; and strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures must be adhered to.
And that means you can forget about booking that couple seat you always booked for you and your significant other.
Nu Metro Cinemas spokesperson Chantelle Burrows, said that they would have a risk-based approach.
Burrows said that they would be implementing extensive social distancing measures for seating in cinemas as well as in the cinema foyer space. As well as limiting seating capacity and staggering access; encouraging online ticket purchases; access to hand sanitizer at cinema access points and 70-80% of all other areas in each of our complexes nationwide; training of staff in health, hygiene, safety and other preventative protocols; disinfecting high-touch point areas such as kiosks, self-service terminals, serving counters, door handles, rails, benches, booths and bathroom areas.
When asked how the pandemic was affecting the Nu Metro calendar, Burrows said: "The film studios, also through local distributors, moved the international release dates of films to later in the year, with some moved out to 2021 – in response to cinemas being closed worldwide due to the pandemic. Our release schedules of when we can screen films are determined by the international release dates set down by the film studios and distributors".
At the time of publication, Lynne Wylie, head of marketing at Ster-Kinekor said: "Unfortunately we do not have the health and safety protocols as yet".