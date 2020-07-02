This is what going to the cinema will be like under lockdown level 3

With the reopening on cinema's announced last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa, many have wondered what the cinema experience will be like under lockdown level 3.

Cinemas are now open with a limitation of 50 persons or less in each cinema, the sale of tickets must be done through a booking system; and strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures must be adhered to.

And that means you can forget about booking that couple seat you always booked for you and your significant other.

Nu Metro Cinemas spokesperson Chantelle Burrows, said that they would have a risk-based approach.

Burrows said that they would be implementing extensive social distancing measures for seating in cinemas as well as in the cinema foyer space. As well as limiting seating capacity and staggering access; encouraging online ticket purchases; access to hand sanitizer at cinema access points and 70-80% of all other areas in each of our complexes nationwide; training of staff in health, hygiene, safety and other preventative protocols; disinfecting high-touch point areas such as kiosks, self-service terminals, serving counters, door handles, rails, benches, booths and bathroom areas.