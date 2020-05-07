This is why Nadia Nakai will never collab with AKA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rapper Nadia Nakai has revealed why she would not do a collaboration with fellow rapper, AKA.

The MC said that she felt any work she would do with AKA would not get any positive attention.

The "Bragga" hitmaker revealed this in an Instagram Live interview with Da L.E.S who happens to be a good friend of AKA.





In the interview, the "Lifestyle" rapper asked: "Everyone loves to be controversial but would you ever do a collaboration with AKA?"





"Honestly, I am a fan of AKA. Every time I've met him he has never disrespected me or been weird with me or anything. But I think the only reason that I wouldn't is because I don't think it would get positive attention, I don't think it would be something that would be celebrated", Nadia said.





Nadia went on to say that she felt it would not be celebrated because she knew that most of her fans were also Cassper Nyovest fans.





"I know for a fact that most of my fans are Cassper fans, I know the people that I cater to and I know that they would totally be upset".





When Da L.E.S asked Nadia if she thought no one would listen to the music, she said yes and added that both AKA and Cassper's fan bases consist of die-hard fans and she would not want to get in the middle of the two camps.





The Reebok ambassador, who is signed to Cassper's Family Tree Records and considers him a mentor, did, however, say that even if she did approach Cassper about doing a song with AKA, she knows he would not say no.





"He would never be a person who says he doesn't want me to work with certain people".