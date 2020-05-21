Thomas Gumede ‘denies’ being Zola Nombona’s baby daddy
Thomas Gumede had denied being the father of “Lockdown” actress Zola Nombona's unborn baby.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, penned a heartfelt tribute the bundle of joy on social media.
Gumede shared three ultrasound scans of the baby in the second trimester.
The second scan showed the baby's little hand, while the third one clearly shows the baby's face with Zola Nombona written on top of the 2D scan.
After fans and friends congratulated the couple, who have not confirmed the romance speculations, Gumede on Friday posted a statement, with laughing emojis, insisting that the name on he scan is "the baby's name".
He wrote: “No man guys, you got it all wrong. The name on the top of the 3rd baby picture is the baby’s name”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Thomas Gumede (@thomasgumede) on
But tweeps were having none of that, especially after the "Lockdown" star responded to the IG post, with hearts and laughing emojis, she simply wrote: "My Twin. To which the doting dad replied with a heart emoji.
😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PALwVTj5ch— Minenhle Ngcongo (@minnie_ngcongo) May 20, 2020
😅🤣 that's so cute Haha Haha..... boom!! We know now baby dada🤣😉— bonnie vilakazi (@vilakazi_bonnie) May 20, 2020
Do you know for how long I have been holding this secret? 😂😂— Patricia Boyer (@PatriciaBoyer1) May 20, 2020
EbeExcited shame and forgot to double check or ubuziveza ngebom tired of being under carpet anyway love you both maan— zintle jack (@zintlejack) May 21, 2020
May 20, 2020