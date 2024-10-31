Thuli P reveals her relationship status with DJ Maphorisa as he trends with Cyan Boujee

DJ and social media sensation Cyan Boujee is back to trending, which she has gotten used to. This time, she isn’t trending for allegedly beating someone, but for being romantically linked to DJ Maphorisa. A video of what appears to be Cyan Boujee, real name Honor Zuma and a man which the public is identifying as DJ Maphorisa chilling on the outside patio of her apartment.

The clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and has netizens weighing in on the unlikely pair’s relationship. DJ Maphorisa, real name Themba Sekowe, is one of the country's top music producers and DJs. He was previously in a relationship with actress and DJ Thuli ‘’Thuli P’’ Phongolo. The speculation that DJ Maphorisa is now with Cyan Boujee also drew attention to his ex Phongolo, with many X users mentioning her in tweets.

The actress in a now-deleted response on X asked for her ex to be left alone, making it clear they are not dating. “I’m not dating Phori; let that man live, man.” In July, Phongolo had hinted in July that she was single in a post on X.

“When you’re single but everyone still thinks you’re dating your ex … I hate that mess. Count me out. 😒.” DJ Maphorisa and Thuli P were once one of Mzansi’s hottest couples but they were not without controversy. The former made headlines when DJ Maphorisa was arrested after his then-girlfriend opened a case of assault against him. She later dropped the charges. Phongolo has moved on, her social media posts indicate that she is dating someone, as to who, speculation is rife.