Thuli Phongolo celebrates her new home: ‘I needed to take this step’

Actress and DJ, Thuli Phongolo is basking in success after her hard work earned her a new home.
Phongolo is busy as an actress with a role in the SABC 1 comedy-drama “Makoti”, and is booked for spinning decks at the hottest venues.
The talented artist is also working on creating music. Not so long ago she posted on her Instagram stories about hitting the studio, hinting something was brewing.
The Levi’s jeans ambassador is now a title deed owner and celebrated the moment with her fans and supporters as she shared a picture of her new mansion.
“My new home” wrote Phongolo and revealed to her followers how she holds back and doesn’t often celebrate her wins. However, this moment does call for a celebration, it’s not everyone who is blessed with such a plush home.
“I hold back a lot when it comes to celebrating and truly showing gratitude for my wins because I wonder in my head a lot… but there it is, once an idea, now my reality. Thank you GOD, my ancestors and my loved (ones) for all the support and encouragement I needed to take this step. Ngiyabonga!” wrote Phongolo.
Her comment section was filled with congratulatory messages, with Bonang Matheba, a homeowner herself, also showing her love. “Congratulations Thuli!! 🥂🥰❤️ So happy for you gorgeous!!” wrote Matheba.
Last year, award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai purchased her first home, a milestone she was very proud of.
In her Instagram caption at the time the “Young, Famous & African” reality TV star, credited hip hop for allowing her to purchase her home.
She also rapped it out in verse on her collaboration with the late AKA’s track, “Dangerous” along with Blxckie.
“Brought myself a crib, made my momma very proud. And I did it by myself, had to give myself a pound.”