Thuli Phongolo is happy viewers finally got to meet Lerato on 'The Wife'

Local actress Thuli Phongolo has shared how glad she is that viewers finally got to meet her character, Lerato, on “The Wife”. Based on Dudu Busani-Dube’s popular book series, “Hlomu: The Wife”, the Showmax original telenovela started streaming on Thursday with much praise from the fans of the books.

“The Wife” is a romantic dramedy about a journalist who meets a taxi driver, falls in love and they quickly get married. But she doesn’t realise that he is not just a driver – he co-owns a taxi empire with his brothers and they are secretly wealthy. But she also soon realises that in order to be in the family, she has to turn a blind eye to many things the brothers need to do to stay ahead in the taxi industry. Taking to her Instagram page last week, Thuli shared a behind-the-scenes photo during filming, and expressed how glad she was that viewers finally got to meet the character, captioning the post: “I’m glad you guys have finally met Lerato! What a job she is, oh but I love her!

“You just never see her coming because she hides her layers well but everything she does, she does with intent… things get quite interesting! “Happy to be a part of the phenomenon that’s ’Hlomu: The Wife’, enjoying the cast so much!!! An original, a love story with a twist… ❤️ thank you for the opportunity @stainedglasstv1 @showmaxonline 🙏” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) Recently, the upcoming DJ also had to clear the air regarding her relationship status again after rumours about her dating Mr JazziQ started swirling.