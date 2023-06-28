Thuli Phongolo jokes about firing her whole team after latest photo faux pas has fans thinking she’s pregnant

Celebrities are always playing around with their Instagram feeds, changing the aesthetic and deleting pictures that don’t match their brand or aren’t feeling anymore. Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo’s Instagram account is no stranger to such changes; she most recently deleted all of her Instagram pictures and posted a new head shot.

It’s unclear why Phongolo made the decision to remove all her pictures on her feed - she did take a mini hiatus following her drama with her alleged partner, or ex, DJ Maphorisa. Phongolo in the picture, is looking beautiful, in her glam look and water wave hairstyle. The picture shows off the actress's stunning make-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) While the photo didn’t show below her chest area, it did have some followers wondering if she had a bun in the oven. “Somebody’s gonna save you one day… and that person happens to be yourself 🤍” she captioned the snap.

The actress came across the comments and quickly responded to her fans and explained that it’s her hair edges that are making her look pregnant and revealed she had warned her team about it prior. And since they didn’t listen to her, she is firing the whole team for the mess up. “I think my edges are making me look pregnant guys but don’t worry I’m firing the whole team for this mess up cause I told them! Anyway THANK YOU for the love guys 😌❤️,” she wrote.