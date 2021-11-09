Thuli Phongolo reacts to being romantically linked to another SA DJ

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has created a reputation for herself in the SA entertainment industry for her respective work. One would think her career would be the centre of attention but as of late that is not the case.

Thuli is again in the spotlight all because of her relationship status. The popular SA media personality has now been romantically linked to Mr JazziQ after being pictured together at Riky Rick’s star-studded dinner. Mr JazziQ had the masses talking after posting snaps of Thuli and him on Instagram after the dinner.

Even the actress suspected that this would be the case, as she warned him the comments would be talking about something else instead of the actual reality of the picture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abuti Wadi Operation 🚀✨ (@mrjazziq) Following the latest round of speculation of “who is Thuli P dating” the DJ took to Twitter to share a prayer in hopes for the end of her being linked to every SA DJ and for the internet to accept that she is single. “Thuli P is not dating anyone or ’with anyone in anyway…’ Lord let the truth be heard!!!” read Thuli’s post.

“Thuli P is not dating anyone or “with” anyone in anyway…” - Lord let the truth be heard!!! 🙏🕯🕯🕯 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) November 8, 2021 It is starting to seem that every time, Thuli is seen in public with a famous man in Mzansi, social media gets the assumption that she is more than friends with the person. Last month Thuli trended for allegedly dating local artist and producer DJ Maphorisa. At some point, she was even linked to “Jerusalema” hitmaker Master KG.