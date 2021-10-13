Thuli Phongolo shuts down DJ Maphorisa dating rumours

They are both DJs and understand what being in the limelight is like, so in theory, they make would the perfect couple. However, Thuli Phongolo is having none of it.

This week Thuli shut down rumours that she was in a relationship with fellow DJ and music producer, Maphorisa after the duo hit the top of the trends list. Social media users started speculating whether the duo was a couple after a video of them dancing went viral. In the video, Thuli is seen dancing up against Maphorisa and at one point, turns around and rubs her derrière against his nether regions.

Thuli Phongolo doesn't look single laa.pic.twitter.com/1lk30OQQ2T — Jan Van Potgieter🇿🇦 (@JanVanPotgieter) October 12, 2021 In another video, Thuli is holding on to Maphorisa while he smiles. Following hours of speculation, Thuli took to social media to declare that she was single. “Y’all stop, we’re not dating! I’m so done with you guys!” she said in one tweet.

Y’all stop, we’re not dating! I’m so done with you guys! 😂 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) October 12, 2021 In another, she said: “…and the truth remains, I’m single”. …and the truth remains, I’m single 😌 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) October 12, 2021 The former “Generations: The Legacy” star also said that she was not interested in dating anyone. “Everyday I think I’m ready to date but then everyday I’m not ready… because wow, amadoda!”

Everyday I think I’m ready to date but then everyday I’m not ready… because wow, amadoda! 🙃 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) October 11, 2021 This is not the first time Thuli has been associated with a fellow celebrity. In August the DJ shut down rumours that she was dating Master KG. It all started on Twitter when Thuli was spotted replying to the award-winning and international sensation’s tweets about dating older women.

After asking his followers if this is an acceptable thing to do, Thuli responded by saying “Bathong nana, of course!” Twitter users quickly assumed that Thuli and Master KG are a couple. Thuli was not having any of it.

“Apparently, I’m dating Master KG because I commented on his tweet! Guys, please respect me!” she wrote. She went on to clarify that even though she loves the musician, the two are not a couple and are just friends. Last year the actress responded to rumours that she was dating Duduzane Zuma.

The star hit back at the rumours, saying she does not know the businessman and son of former president Jacob Zuma. Thuli set the record straight on Twitter after one user said Duduzane's denial of the pair's relationship in an interview with MacG was suspicious. In the interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him and that he has never met her.