Thuli Phongolo slams Zuma family for inciting ‘violence’

Actress Thuli Phongolo slammed the Zuma family for inciting violence, as unrest continues in South Africa. The “Rockville” star also distanced herself from any association with the Zuma family.

In her latest tweet, Phongolo expressed her disappointment at the Zuma family for encouraging the protests across the country, in an effort to free the former statesman, who was arrested just a few days prior, causing major unrest – as acts of violence spread across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. “The Zumas are out of hand, hayi ngeke bo! Encouraging violence and damaging of people’s belongings and property is uncalled for, I don’t care who says what,” tweeted Phongolo. Encouraging violence and damaging of people’s belongings and property is uncalled for, I don’t care who says what! — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 10, 2021 The former Generations actress grabbed the headlines earlier in the year, following speculations that she may be romantically involved with former President Jaco Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma.

Both parties later came out and denied all dating rumours. The pair stated that they barely knew each other. In a response to a now-deleted tweet, Phongolo confirmed once again that she does not have affiliations with the Zuma family, insisting that she does not know Duduzane personally. “Sir, I don’t have any personal association with anyone from the Zuma family. I don’t know Duduzane personally either and that’s the truth ...” said the star.

Sir, I don’t have any personal association with anyone from the Zuma family. I had a passport and visas way before the rumours that are simply not true surfaced. I don’t know Duduzane personally either and that’s the truth. The rumours were baseless. STOP WITH THE LIES! https://t.co/CdGTZR2Kgl — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 11, 2021 Phongolo went to explain that she stands by her statement while people’s livelihood are in jeopardy. “I don’t have any desire to have “the good girl, keep your mouth shut” image, I stand for what’s right with reason. What’s happening in our country is heartbreaking and extremely detrimental to our livelihoods. It must be put to stop with immediate effect!” I don’t have any desire to have “the good girl, keep your mouth shut” image, I stand for what’s right with reason. What’s happening in our country is heartbreaking and extremely detrimental to our livelihoods. It must be put to stop with immediate effect! 🙏 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 12, 2021 In a recent tweet, Duduzane shared a video clip, professing his love for his father and strongly opposing his arrest

Duduzane is heard saying in the video: “... He shouldn’t be in prison ... We will fight to get him out, no doubt ... It’s not a joke Free JZ.” Duduzane went on to tell his supporters that his father’s arrest was was unlawful. Watch the full video below: