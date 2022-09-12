Thuso Mbedu and Siv Ngesi shine at the world premiere of ‘The Woman King’

The 47th Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on September 8 in Canada and will be concluding on the 18. The cast of ‘The Woman King’ shone on the red carpet at Saturday’s movie premiere.

Media personality Siv Ngesi, who also makes an appearance in the film, attended the premiere in his Xhose-themed suit and head gear. In a special tribute to his mom, who died in August, Ngesi had special diamanté sewn to the cuff on the sleeve of his suit, spelling out “Queen”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) He posted an image before the event and captioned it: “My red carpet outfit at the Toronto International Film Festival, my Queen will be holding my hand all the way … on my arm for life mommy! ( check her wedding ring) ❤️

An eagerly proud Ngesi also posted a group show of the cast and captioned it : “Hold on tightly dear world, @womankingmovie is ready to dominate and blow minds!! 30 September for SA.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) The film tells the historical story of the Agoji, a real-life army of women warriors who defended the powerful West African kingdom of Dahomey for centuries. The action-packed film delves into the story of Nanisca (Viola Davis), general of the all-female military unit known as the Amazons, and her daughter, Nawi, who together fought the French and neighbouring tribes who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

“The Woman King” is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, from a screenplay she co-wrote with Dana Stevens and a story by Maria Bello. The film also stars Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega. Former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi also stars in the film.