Thuso Mbedu bags another prestigious nomination from the HCA

South Africa’s very own success, Thuso Mbedu has been making waves on the international TV front and shows no signs of slowing down. The actress secured yet another international nomination for her stellar performance in “The Underground Railroad” by the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards taking place on August 22.

The association nominated her for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie alongside Hollywood A-list actresses, Kate Winslet and Zendaya, Cynthia Erivo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Elizabeth Olsen and Michaela Coel. South African Actress @ThusoMbedu has been Nominated for Hollywood Critics Association @HCAcritics Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie for her role in The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video). #HCATVAwards #TheUndergroundRailroad pic.twitter.com/cBwBvopNP8 — Ndzavi Derrick .CBA (@NdzaviDerrick) July 12, 2021 “The Underground Railroad” has also been nominated in the awards for Best Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Live Action Television Movie. Last month, Thuso received a nominated for “Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series” for the Black Reel TV Awards where she will be going head to head with Nicole Beharie, Michaela Coel, Cynthia Erivo and Tessa Thompson. She also received a nomination for Best TV Performance in this year’s Dorian Awards.