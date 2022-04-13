Thuso Mbedu bags deal to produce socially-conscious shows for Paramount+ Global

“The Underground Railroad” star Thuso Mbedu has inked a deal with Paramount Plus to produce socially-conscious shows for regions outside of the US. According to Deadline, “The Woman King” actress is set to helm documentary-style shows about equity, climate and health for the cause-driven programming as part of their VIS Social Impact division.

Speaking about the new deal with the publication Mbedu said: “As Africans, we have so many unique and diverse cultures, histories and experiences that the world needs to see and hear about and, as an African woman, to get an opportunity to tell stories that will uplift, empower and shape new ways of thinking and seeing the world, is absolutely amazing.” Last month, the rising South African star walked away with the award for best female performance for a new scripted series at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Mbedu beat Anjana Vasan, Jana Schmieding, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Deborah Ayorinde to take home the coveted award. During her acceptance speech, she thanked the show’s director Barry Jenkins along with the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. “Oh, Snap. They told me a number of times to prepare something, and I really didn't.

“But first and foremost, thank you to Independent for this recognition. Barry Jenkins, thank you for absolutely everything. I really, really, really appreciate you, Francine Maisler, because I met you before I met Barry. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for your guidance. Thank you to Amazon, to all the executive producers, to my team Beth, April, Laurie, my sister in South Africa. “She would kill me if I didn't say anything about her. I appreciate all the support. And every single person who was involved in ’The Underground Railroad’.

