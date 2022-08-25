Thuso Mbedu bags ‘Rising Star’ honours at the Toronto International Film Festival

If South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu’s recent social media posts of “The Woman King” trailer didn't get you all patriotic, then her most recent post sure will. Our superstar has been making waves in the US by planting her roots deep in the international film industry.

Mbedu, 31, recently took to Instagram to announce her latest achievement being named a “Rising Star” by the Toronto International Film Festival. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) She wrote: “Thank you @tiff_net for this beautiful recognition. I look forward to learning and having an incredibly awesome time at the Toronto International Film Festival where everyone will get to see @womankingmovie for the very first time! 💚🥳 Congrats to all the other Rising Stars!” “There’s an explosion of new talent telling new stories and changing the creative landscape,” said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF, in a media statement.

“By providing participants with mentorship from industry professionals, access to insider knowledge, and tools to develop their projects, TIFF aims to play a key role in supporting the most exciting new voices today who will shape the industry of the future,” Lee added. Fans and co-actors said Mbedu deserved the award. Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi was among those celebrating the star. He wrote: “Superstar! You can’t be stopped! 🔥🔥”

@Violadavis: “ Woooooohoooooo!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️” @Aaron_pierre1: “Congratulations Thuso! Kwanda_photography: “ 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍you don’t have to look like a breath of fresh air sis but what must to can happen 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 And congratulations everyday.”

