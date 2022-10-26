Thuso Mbedu flew 21 hours to be with SA’s ‘woman kings’

Even though multi-award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu now resides in Los Angeles, she hasn’t forgotten her motherland. “The Underground Railroad” star recently took a 21-hour fight back to SA to attend an event in Hyde Park, Gauteng, which celebrated the “female kings” in South Africa.

Mbedu’s latest movie, “The Woman King”, where she acts alongside popular Hollywood actress, Viola Davis, was also screened for the guests. Mbedu got to watch the movie alongside “amazing women”, who she says made her “48 hours” worthwhile. Taking to Instagram recently, she wrote: “Everyone thinks I am crazy that I flew 21 hours to be in SA for 48 hours, and then leave again on another 21-hour flight. But getting to watch @womankingmovie and spend the evening with amazing women made all that worth it!

"Seeing @Nedbank shining a spotlight on the force that is woman and acknowledging her contribution to the female economy and encouraging us to #Celebr8HerStory was magical." Since the release of "The Woman King" in cinemas, which has received excellent reviews thus far, Mbedu has been the talk of the town. According to "Variety", the movie has been a stand-out for 2022 and will see Mbedu campaigning for supporting actress attention at the 2023 Oscars.

She will compete against co-stars Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne Warren, and most prominent, Lashana Lynch, while Academy Award winner Davis will be the sole actress campaigning for lead actress. All of the male actors in the film, including John Boyega, will be competing in the supporting actor category. In another post, the actress shared what she did for the remainder of her stay.

She wrote: "What was supposed to be a super chilled pool hangout with the day 1s turned into a laughter-filled/who birthed you and your life's decisions afternoon 🤣😂🤣 Thank you very much to @nono_events for secretly collaborating with Vee and creating such a beautiful canvas for us to paint more memories of crazy 🥰 "The day was full of my favorite South African (braai) food that I miss so much 🥹 ... To my exclusive guest list humans: HFAGTNALT and Forward Forever, Backwards Never TILL THE WHEELS COME OFF! 🤪🤪🤪 "P. S Alto calls my sister and I the Terrible Twins and I genuinely don't get. We are angels personified 🥺 sksksksk💀."

Although Mbedu is booked and busy with all sorts of projects, she is still making time to get on with one project that is close to her heart: Anime. She is currently working with a graphic artist who is helping her create her own comic book. In a recent online interview, she said: "I'm allowing myself to go back to anime again because it's lowkey homework for me. I'm collaborating with a comic book artist, and I'll be creating my own graphic novel."