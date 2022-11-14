Thuso Mbedu: ‘I don’t have children that have come from my uterus’

Since South African international actress Thuso Mbedu hit the “big time“ it seems like nothing regarding her life is off limits, even her “womb”. Recently, “The Underground Railroad” actress was a hot topic on Twitter when tweeps decided to discuss her age, children and marital status.

The conversation got started after a tweep said he was extremely disappointed to know that Mbedu was actually older than he thought. In her most recent movie “Woman King”, Mbedu potrays a 19-year old warrior named Nawi. The tweep wrote: “I can’t explain my disappointment when I got to know that the 19-year-old woman in the woman king movie is 31😭😭😭.”

I can’t explain my disappointment when I got to know the 19 year old woman in the woman king movie is 31😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JWqXqBE4aT — Jamie❤💨 (@iamjameaze) November 11, 2022 While @Andile_Sibandaa asked: “Thuso Mbedu is married?” Thuso Mbedu is married? — Andilamantombazane (@Andile_Sibandaa) November 12, 2022 Before the conversation spiralled out of control, the star quickly put tweeps in their place with a very frank response that clarified the truth from the gossip. She wrote: “Seeing as people like to tweet with their chests💀 Yes, I’m 31, No, I’m not married, No, I don’t have children that have come from my uterus but my nieces call me “mam’ncane” (younger mother) because that’s how we do it in the Zulu culture & I love them like they’re mine.“

As you were — тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) November 13, 2022 The multi-award-winning actress didn’t stop there. She engaged with fellow followers on her thread. Replying to @MalikHuddah’s laughing emojis, she said: “😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 it’s been hilarious seeing people argue about my marital status like they know me personally 💀💀💀.”

😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 it’s been hilarious seeing people argue about my marital status like they know me personally 💀💀💀 — тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) November 13, 2022 Despite the sharp response, certain tweeps then decided to “shoot their shot” with the Hollywood star. “Should i throw in my CV if you decide to have your first child. I make good african children, good for battles,” wrote @Changamire__. Should i throw in my CV if you decide to have your first child. I make good african children, good for battles — Shona  (@Changamire__) November 13, 2022 @PioneerDesignz commented: “Now I can shoot my shot right?” To which our golden girl replied, “Of course not 😊.”