Thuso Mbedu is the name on Hollywood’s lips

The sky is the limit for South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu. The young actress is not new to TV, however it was her outstanding performance in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad” and her several awards thereafter that boosted her international career to the next level – with almost everyone in Hollywood wanting a piece of the South African beauty.

Mbedu was nominated for an International Emmy award for her role in the local drama series “Is’Thunzi“ and although she didn’t walk away with the Emmy, it was that moment that fuelled the fire which led to her being one of the most talked about actresses on Hollywood’s lips. Thuso Mbedu as Cora Randall on “The Underground Railroad”. Picture: Supplied This young phenomenon recently played the lead role of Cora Randall on “The Underground Railroad”, a series that looked at Black American slavery, and which won many awards. In the series, Cora and Caesar run away from the Georgia plantation where they have been slaves for three generations. The rest of the story looks at black experiences not just during slavery but throughout American history.

Mbedu’s performance earned her several international awards which include, “TV Breakout Star” at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, “Outstanding Performance in a New Series” at the Gotham Independent Film Awards and her most recent award, “Best Female Performance in a new Scripted Series” at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards held earlier this month in Santa Monica, California. Thuso Mbedu as Cora Randall on “The Underground Railroad”. Picture: Supp;ied On the back of this, Mbedu has also secured a role in the historical drama, “The Woman King”, which is set to release in September and boasts a cast of brilliant actors like Viola Davis, John Boyega and Sheila Atim who also acted in “The Underground Railroad” alongside Mbedu. The true story will look at the events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Mbedu is not only one of the most compelling faces on television but a force to be reckoned with on the fashion front too. She recently graced the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a sparkly gold Christian Dior Fall 2020 Haute Couture gown, which she paired with simple Pomellato jewels and a matching gold clutch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) She also wore a Dior Haute Couture tweed peplum bustier, paired with a sleeveless black knit top and tweed trousers to the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) A black Lady Dior bag, Dior pumps, and Dior fine jewellery completed her look. Last year Mbedu stepped onto the red carpet in a beautiful yellow custom Prada gown at the Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Each look oozed chic, elegance and glamour. SA’s golden girl was not afraid of stepping out of her comfort zone at an early age and is now reaping the rewards of her hard work. Mbedu is ready for the world and the world is ready for her. There is still plenty more to come from this rising star. Watch this space.