Thuso Mbedu. Picture: Instagram

Thusi Mbedu may have missed out on bagging an International Emmy Award on Monday night, but the 27-year-old actress still has much to celebrate and a promising career ahead of her. Mbedu was nominated in Best Performance by an Actress category, her second nomination in two years. She was first nominated last year for her role in "Is’Thunzi," and was the only African to have received a nomination.

This year’s nomination was for her role as Winnie Bhengu, but Mbedu missed out on the award that went to German actress Anna Schudt for her role in “Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht”.

Taking to Twitter after the awards ceremony, Mbedu said she's never been happier and thanked the iEmmy's for the nod and recognition.

Kumnandi lana guys. I’ve never been happier. I hope more and more Africans work hard to rep us. Thank you @iemmys for the nod and recognition pic.twitter.com/rIO5jFoC0d — тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) November 20, 2018

The 46th International Emmy Awards was held at the Hilton Hotel in New York.

See snaps of Mbedu living her best life in New York below.



