Thusi Mbedu may have missed out on bagging an International Emmy Award on Monday night, but the 27-year-old actress still has much to celebrate and a promising career ahead of her.
Mbedu was nominated in Best Performance by an Actress category, her second nomination in two years. She was first nominated last year for her role in "Is’Thunzi," and was the only African to have received a nomination.
This year’s nomination was for her role as Winnie Bhengu, but Mbedu missed out on the award that went to German actress Anna Schudt for her role in “Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht”.
Congrats to Anna Schudt but our hearts are still bursting with love and pride for @ThusoMbedu being nominated for an #IEmmy 2 years in a row! We love you girl! Team #Isthunzi @RapidBlueTV @Mzansimagic #AfricanPride @Anele @DestinyConnect https://t.co/lOT87Zo1cF— Kee-Leen Irvine (@KeeLeenIrvine) November 20, 2018
Taking to Twitter after the awards ceremony, Mbedu said she's never been happier and thanked the iEmmy's for the nod and recognition.
Kumnandi lana guys. I’ve never been happier. I hope more and more Africans work hard to rep us. Thank you @iemmys for the nod and recognition pic.twitter.com/rIO5jFoC0d— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) November 20, 2018
The 46th International Emmy Awards was held at the Hilton Hotel in New York.
See snaps of Mbedu living her best life in New York below.
Roaming the streets of New York like it's not winter 🤾🏽♀️😭 this experience is really so fun and humbling. I'm in awe in how a single experience can change how one sees the entire world. #Chapter27 #BecomingThePromise #iemmyFEST Photographed by: @pixelkollective Makeup by: @the.art.of.ochanya Styled by: @lehasa2lehasa Dress made by: @tn_collectiv
