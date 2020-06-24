Thuso Mbedu opens up about insecurities over her complexion

Thuso Mbedu has opened up about the insecurities she had over her complexion.

Taking to Instagram, Thuso, who is a two time International Emmy Award nominee, shared a beautiful throwback picture of her 26-year-old self and the background story of a different kind.

“I came across this picture that was taken three years ago and the first thought that struck me was, 'This was the first time I felt pretty in my skin/complexion'. That was the thought and then I thought, 'oh snap. That’s deep. And sad. That’s deeply sad.'”

Thuso said when it hit her that it was only in that photoshoot that she began to feel beautiful.

The actress added that it wasn't that she had make-up on that made her feel pretty, rather, it was the realisation that her dark skin never stood “in the way” of her beauty.