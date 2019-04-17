Thuso Mbedu. Picture: Supplied

South African actress Thuso Mbedu has just made history again. The star has scored a leading role in a Hollywood series. Mbedu was officially cast as Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Underground Railroad.” The star took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. In the post, she said, “My thumb and neurons are failing me right now so I'll just do as most South Africans do when this happens: I got the job!!!! It was such an amazing process and experience.

"Like, true story, just prepping to audition for this role made me grow so much. It's such a blessing and honour to tell this story”.

The series, which tells the story of three slaves who seek freedom from Southern plantations via the Underground Railroad, will premiere on Amazon and will consist of 11 episodes written and directed by Barry Jenkins.

Mbedu has also been nominated for an International Emmy and first made a name for herself on "Is’thuzi". She has also worked on "Generations The Legacy".

Many American publications like W Magazine and Variety have started referring to Mbedu as South Africa’s It Girl following the announcement.

Industry friends and friend took to different social media platforms to share her joy:

"WELL DESERVING !!!!!!!!! Congratulations Miss Mbedu !!!!!! Cannot wait to see you bring Cora to life!," wrote 'Isibaya' star Nomzamo Mbatha.

"CONGRATULATIONS @thuso.mbedu," commented the "A United Kingdom" star Terry Pheto

"Shining Shining Shining Shining ... yaaas ma yaaas ! Congratulations," commented "The River" star Larona Moagi.

"Can I find you and kiss you on the forehead and say congratulations," added reality TV star Lasizwe.

"BABY GIRL!!!!," commented actress and radio and personality Thando Thabethe.

"This is EPIC!!!!!!!!!!," wrote "Quantico" star Pearl Thusi.

"This is incredible,You deserve this and so much more!!!," commented "Isibaya" star Jessica Nkosi.