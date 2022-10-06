Thuso Mbedu thanks South Africans for ‘showing up’ for her

South African international actress Thuso Mbedu was recently in the country promoting “The Woman King” and received bucket loads of love and support from her fans. Mbedu and other members of the film’s cast including Siv Ngesi and John Boyega visited the non-profit organisation, Save the Children South Africa, as well as Daliwonga Secondary School and the Wits School of Arts among other places where they interacted with fans and held “warrior training” in the build-up to the film.

Story continues below Advertisement

After all the hype around the SA press tour, the award-winning actress has finally taken a minute to reflect on the love and support her native country has given her. She wrote on Instagram: “This was day 1 of the South African press tour. It was amazing. I don’t actually have the words to describe the experience. “Thank you to those who joined us at Warrior Training; to NSA, @savethechildrensouthafrica, Daliwonga Secondary School and the Wits School of Arts for having us.

“Dear South Africa, You showed up in an amazing way for me and the cast of The Woman King. May you do for others as you did for me. Blessings on blessings to you. I pray that you get to fully live out your dreams,” wrote Mbedu. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Her fans appreciated the post and shared more love with the South African-born star in the comments. @whocares33333_ wrote: “You’re really something else and something that has never happened in history. From the day I saw you on Side Dish, I knew you would go far. I loved your character sm😂😂.”

Story continues below Advertisement

@nonhlanhladubazane23 said: “We love you Queen Thuso and are behind you every step of the way. Upwards and onwards nana 🙌🙌🙌🚀🚀🚀❤️❤️.” @thismarjymarj commented: “May you be blessed! Thank you for making us proud!” “The Woman King” is set in the 1800 and stars Viola Davis in the lead role, who with a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Story continues below Advertisement