Thuso Mbedu wins Hollywood Critics Association award

South African actress Thuso Mbedu has another reason to celebrate. The star walked away with the TV Breakout Star Award for the role of Cora in “The Underground Railroad” at the inaugural Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

Thuso, who is based in the US, won the award at a virtual award ceremony at the weekend. The star took to social media to share the good news with her fans. She announced to her followers that she is taking home her first award of the year, and was thankful for the recognition of her acting skills. “’The Underground Railroad’ has been an amazing journey from start to finish.

"I could not have asked for a better introduction to storytelling on this side of the world. I am truly honoured. Truly. "Thank you to every single person who has walked this journey with me. You're loved by me. Forever," she wrote. In June this year, Thuso thanked South Africans for the support they showed her when "The Underground Railroad" premiered.

Taking to Instagram, Thuso posted a picture of herself standing in front of a billboard with her face on it with a message to her fans. “My fellow South Africans! Y’all showed up and showed off with the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you guys. “From wanting to set aside a day to working on the dance (choreographed by Hungani Ndlovu) to rocking out in sneakers because they are my favourite thing: Thank you, I love you SA,” Thuso said.