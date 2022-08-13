Thuso Mbedu writes a sweet tribute to Viola Davis on her birthday

Renowned South African actress Thuso Mbedu paid a sweet tribute to Oscar award-winning actress and director Viola Davis on her birthday. Davis, who celebrated her 57th birthday on Thursday, August 11, was showered with love from fans and friends and industry colleagues including “The Black Panther” actress Lupita Nyong'o, “How to Get Away with Murder” star Karla Souza and “Scandal” actress and producer Kerry Washington wished her well on well on her special day.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Mzansi’s golden girl also penned a sweet tribute to Davis, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the most dearest and sweetest and fiercest real life warrior that I grace the privilege and honour and blessing to call (you) friend!” “I know your day will be full of love and laughter and kindness! “May this next chapter be as good to you as you were to all of us over this last year! We love you forever!!!! @violadavis,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) To which Davis replied: “Big tears!! Love you Ms Thuso.” Mbedu and Davis star in the hugely-anticipated “The Woman King”, which is set to hit the big screen on September 16. “The Woman King” is a historical film inspired by the true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The film follows the all-female group of warriors, the Agojie, who protect the kingdom. The group's general Nanisca (Davis) trains a new generation of warriors to fight against an enemy who wants to destroy their way of life. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens, the story is based on a story by Maria Bello and Stevens. The film also features Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega.

