Thuso Mbedu’s star keeps shining as ‘The New York Times’ lists her among the 10 best actors of the year

Most people will say that they always knew Thuso Mbedu was a star and destined for greatness, but now “The New York Times” has recognised her as one of the 10 best actors of the year, confirming what many already knew. The actress has blown international audiences away with her leading role in ”The Woman King” and now that same role has landed her on the prestigious list.

“The Woman King” is the latest movie directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, which tells the story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Mbedu plays Nawi, a young orphaned girl who has had to learn self-sufficiency, having resisted all of her adoptive father’s attempts to have her married off. “It must have been some of the hardest acting this great actor has had to do, because Mbedu is awesome. The part needs stamina: There’s lots of running, jumping, ducking, impaling.

“But Mbedu ensures that every thwack, knock and stabbing packs an emotional wallop. She doesn’t appear to be acting in the battles. She’s performing the quest Nawi has embarked – for both belonging and independence, guidance and trust,” writes Wesley Morris. Morris adds: “Rarely do we moviegoers get to witness someone we barely knew just minutes ago announce themselves as someone we’re desperate to see more of, but here we are: More please.” Her latest accolade has Mbedu’s fans praising her for flying the country’s flag high and continuing to shine on the international scene.