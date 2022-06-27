Thuso Mbedu’s work ethic impresses fans

Fans are impressed by Thuso Mbedu’s drive to be the best that she can be in a tough-as-nails industry – and have labelled her a “hard-working woman”. Since leaving South Africa to take on international roles, the star has proved her mettle and it’s earned her awards like Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series for “The Underground Railroad” at the Spirit Awards, and TV Breakout Star award for the same series at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

Now it looks as though the the 31 year old is preparing for any action roles that could possible come her way. On Instagram she showed fans her early morning work-out routines and a montage of how far she has come in learning to use a Okinawan martial arts bo (staff). In the caption she wrote: “Really been enjoying playing with the bo staff. I even went so far as buying this retractable metal one that I’m nowhere near being able to use😂🤣😂 but today (in a blue and red New Balance outfit) I felt like I’ve made a little bit of progress over the last few months. “My lines aren’t as straight as I’d like them to be, but they’re straighter than what they used to be. I’m celebrating this small step in the right direction. So here’s a random compilation of some staff practice sessions ranging from March to June this year😅.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Fans went on to praise the South African beauty, saying that she’s a hard-working woman and an inspiration to all. “The best! Hard work pay off 💪🏽,” said ig_fama. Nonhlanhla_methula commented: “When we referring to one hard working woman, we mean you. Such a role model ❤❤❤.”

