EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
TikTok dancer Juandré Nortje. Picture: Instagram
TikTok dancer Juandré Nortje. Picture: Instagram

TikTok dancer Juandré Nortje catches DJ Maphorisa’s attention

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 3h ago

Share this article:

TikTok dancer Juandré Nortje’s moves have gone viral and caught the attention of DJ Maphorisa.

The popular TikTokker has been making dance videos on the social media app gaining more than 100k followers notching up over 770k likes in the process.

He usually dances to amapiano or gqom, showcasing the wide range of dance moves South Africans have in their arsenal.

@juandreee

sorry i’ve been so inactive lately y’all ♥️ here’s a lill repost 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏼 keep dem love coming in 💋 lotsa love 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏼 ##DanceUp ##SpiritsUp ##SpiritsUpBattle

♬ Lalela - Dj Red Money

Juandré recently went viral on Twitter when he posted a video on TikTok with another dancer after a video shoot dancing to “Amanikiniki” by MFR Souls featuring Major League DJz, Kamo Mphela and Bontle Smith.

@juandreee

after music video shoot tik toks in our @boerboelwear 😏![CDATA[]]>👌![CDATA[]]>🏼 ##fyp ##proudlysouthafrican ##african ##africa ##amanikiniki ##amanikinikichallenge ##viral

♬ original sound - Juandré Nortje 👋![CDATA[]]>🏼

This video was first reposted by Twitter user @KhristoJuggler who captioned the post, “The beauty that is South Africa”.

Tweeps were shaken by the sight of Juandré in Boerboel Wear dancing to amapiano.

“That time I can't even recover from I vosho alone nje,” commented @ThulaniThuswa.

“Can I just say South Africans dances are soothing and so enjoyable to watch,” said @samialati.

“Nothing to see here, regular South African oaks (sic) dancing but that fade thou who cut ol'boy with the bum shorty's hair? Legends?” said @TakieNenza.

“How’s he doing all that with those tight ass pants?!!” commented @verrroonaa.

“Every time this video pops i like,” said @Sevhic.

“They dance far better than I can,” commented @iamSthee.

“They dance better than me,” said @i_perseverance.

“Good moves but could they smaller short pants,” said @cazker1.

The video made its way to Scorpion King DJ Maphorisa who was clearly also taken aback at Juandré’s ability.

DJ Maphorisa

Share this article:

Related Articles