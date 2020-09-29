TikTok dancer Juandré Nortje catches DJ Maphorisa’s attention

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Tweeps were shaken by the sight of Juandré in Boerboel Wear dancing to amapiano.

“That time I can't even recover from I vosho alone nje,” commented @ThulaniThuswa.

That time I can't even recover from I vosho alone nje🙆🏿‍♂️ — Thulani Thuswa (@ThulaniThuswa) September 27, 2020

“Can I just say South Africans dances are soothing and so enjoyable to watch,” said @samialati.

Can I just say South Africans dances are soothing and so enjoyable to watch — petals 🇹🇹🇸🇱 (@samialati) September 28, 2020

“Nothing to see here, regular South African oaks (sic) dancing but that fade thou who cut ol'boy with the bum shorty's hair? Legends?” said @TakieNenza.

Nothing to see here, regular South African oaks dancing but that fade thou🔥🔥🔥 who cut ol'boy with the bum shorty's hair? Legends? — Miss Thang👑 (@TakieNenza) September 28, 2020

“How’s he doing all that with those tight ass pants?!!” commented @verrroonaa.

how’s he doing all that with those tight ass pants😭😂?!! https://t.co/DCA50kEHul — ogechwukuka🇳🇬. (@verrroonaa) September 28, 2020

“Every time this video pops i like,” said @Sevhic.

Every time this video pops i like 👌🏽 https://t.co/ygMuGjeHp5 — Ntsako Sevhič🏃🏾‍♂️ (@Sevhic_) September 28, 2020

“They dance far better than I can,” commented @iamSthee.

They dance far better than I can. pic.twitter.com/yZphNAevgF — Sthee McBane (@iamSthee) September 28, 2020

“They dance better than me,” said @i_perseverance.

They dance better than me pic.twitter.com/tWfGH9eF4W — Persie (@i_perseverance) September 28, 2020

“Good moves but could they smaller short pants,” said @cazker1.

Good moves but could they smaller short pants 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂 — Cazanne'Z (@cazker1) September 28, 2020

The video made its way to Scorpion King DJ Maphorisa who was clearly also taken aback at Juandré’s ability.