TikTok dancer Juandré Nortje catches DJ Maphorisa’s attention
TikTok dancer Juandré Nortje’s moves have gone viral and caught the attention of DJ Maphorisa.
The popular TikTokker has been making dance videos on the social media app gaining more than 100k followers notching up over 770k likes in the process.
He usually dances to amapiano or gqom, showcasing the wide range of dance moves South Africans have in their arsenal.
@juandreee
sorry i’ve been so inactive lately y’all ♥️ here’s a lill repost 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏼 keep dem love coming in 💋 lotsa love 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏼 ##DanceUp ##SpiritsUp ##SpiritsUpBattle♬ Lalela - Dj Red Money
Juandré recently went viral on Twitter when he posted a video on TikTok with another dancer after a video shoot dancing to “Amanikiniki” by MFR Souls featuring Major League DJz, Kamo Mphela and Bontle Smith.
@juandreee
after music video shoot tik toks in our @boerboelwear 😏![CDATA[]]>👌![CDATA[]]>🏼 ##fyp ##proudlysouthafrican ##african ##africa ##amanikiniki ##amanikinikichallenge ##viral♬ original sound - Juandré Nortje 👋![CDATA[]]>🏼
This video was first reposted by Twitter user @KhristoJuggler who captioned the post, “The beauty that is South Africa”.
Tweeps were shaken by the sight of Juandré in Boerboel Wear dancing to amapiano.
“That time I can't even recover from I vosho alone nje,” commented @ThulaniThuswa.
That time I can't even recover from I vosho alone nje🙆🏿♂️— Thulani Thuswa (@ThulaniThuswa) September 27, 2020
“Can I just say South Africans dances are soothing and so enjoyable to watch,” said @samialati.
Can I just say South Africans dances are soothing and so enjoyable to watch— petals 🇹🇹🇸🇱 (@samialati) September 28, 2020
“Nothing to see here, regular South African oaks (sic) dancing but that fade thou who cut ol'boy with the bum shorty's hair? Legends?” said @TakieNenza.
Nothing to see here, regular South African oaks dancing but that fade thou🔥🔥🔥 who cut ol'boy with the bum shorty's hair? Legends?— Miss Thang👑 (@TakieNenza) September 28, 2020
“How’s he doing all that with those tight ass pants?!!” commented @verrroonaa.
how’s he doing all that with those tight ass pants😭😂?!! https://t.co/DCA50kEHul— ogechwukuka🇳🇬. (@verrroonaa) September 28, 2020
“Every time this video pops i like,” said @Sevhic.
Every time this video pops i like 👌🏽 https://t.co/ygMuGjeHp5— Ntsako Sevhič🏃🏾♂️ (@Sevhic_) September 28, 2020
“They dance far better than I can,” commented @iamSthee.
They dance far better than I can. pic.twitter.com/yZphNAevgF— Sthee McBane (@iamSthee) September 28, 2020
“They dance better than me,” said @i_perseverance.
They dance better than me pic.twitter.com/tWfGH9eF4W— Persie (@i_perseverance) September 28, 2020
“Good moves but could they smaller short pants,” said @cazker1.
Good moves but could they smaller short pants 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂— Cazanne'Z (@cazker1) September 28, 2020
The video made its way to Scorpion King DJ Maphorisa who was clearly also taken aback at Juandré’s ability.
New Sauta 🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/H7vPLCGFGE— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) September 28, 2020