TikTok 'SpiritsUp Battle' update: which creators are topping the leaderboards?

Announcing popular creators in the DanceUP and HumourUP categories

As we round up the 3rd week of the TikTok “SpiritsUP Battle”, an in-app talent competition in collaboration with IOL, we are excited to see which creators are completely blowing our minds with their awesome videos.

The competition, which started on 16 July 2020 and runs until 13 August, asks local creators to battle it out for the top spot across various categories including dance, fashion, comedy and sport.

This week, we are shining the spotlight on the most popular creators who have topped the leaderboard in the #DanceUP and #HumourUP categories. Next week, we’ll be highlighting fan favourites in the #SwagUP and #SportsUP categories so don’t forget to tune back then.

If you’re looking for more information on the SpiritsUP Battle, you can either visit TikTok or read IOL’s previous articles: TikTok launches SpiritsUP Battle talent competition and Local celebs lead TikTok #SpiritsUP Talent Battle.