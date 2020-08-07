TikTok 'SpiritsUp Battle' update: which creators are topping the leaderboards?
Announcing popular creators in the DanceUP and HumourUP categories
As we round up the 3rd week of the TikTok “SpiritsUP Battle”, an in-app talent competition in collaboration with IOL, we are excited to see which creators are completely blowing our minds with their awesome videos.
The competition, which started on 16 July 2020 and runs until 13 August, asks local creators to battle it out for the top spot across various categories including dance, fashion, comedy and sport.
This week, we are shining the spotlight on the most popular creators who have topped the leaderboard in the #DanceUP and #HumourUP categories. Next week, we’ll be highlighting fan favourites in the #SwagUP and #SportsUP categories so don’t forget to tune back then.
If you’re looking for more information on the SpiritsUP Battle, you can either visit TikTok or read IOL’s previous articles: TikTok launches SpiritsUP Battle talent competition and Local celebs lead TikTok #SpiritsUP Talent Battle.
Without further ado, here are the top contenders for #DanceUP and #HumourUP in the Popular Creator and Rising Creator categories.
#DanceUP
Top 3 Popular creators
@Kelseymaggot
@kelseymaggott
Who remembers this video? ❤️❤️❤️ don’t let it flop 😉 dc @iamtheonlymanny ##danceup / insta: kelseymaggott♬ The Bottle Beat - Ricky Desktop
@Matthew_J_Power
@matthew_j_power
Had to do this dance with her😌☺️##Mattjpower ##DanceUp ##Couple ##100racks ##dance @reece_clewis♬ 100 RACKS MILGRAU - djluccasavi
@Justindenobrega
@justindenobregaa
Too legit!!! 🤣 Where the American Dancers at? Yall got to hot onto this! 😂##DanceUP ##justindenobrega ##mzansi ##tiktoksouthafrica ##foryou♬ Too Legit to Quit - beatsbyhand
Top 3 rising creators
@Ruanvanbiljon
@ruanvanbiljon
Obsessed with this - Even got dad to join @mariusvanbiljon 😋![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>👑 ##TeamRuan ##ruanvanbiljon ##DanceUp ##Vibes♬ Tampa Curhat Beat - TampaCurhat
@Doyouknowkg
@doyouknowkg
This is Africa🙌❤🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 ##thisisamerica ##thisisafricachallenge ##doyouknowkg ##africa ##afro ##danceup♬ #ThisisAfrica - markosx
@Etievanton
@etievanton
Can you hit the beat? ##danceUP ##shuffle ##shuffledance ##footwork ##dance ##tiktoksouthafrica♬ 原聲 - Cindy👄
#HumourUP
Top 3 Popular creators
@leonardoshane55
@leonardoshane55
Last week for Emily, I'm introducing another OG character this coming week ##bullyvsnerd ##nerd ##bully♬ original sound - donangelom
@keraramz
@keraramz
💔![CDATA[]]>💔a tragedy##mom##funny##comedy##relatable##humourup IG:keraramz♬ оригинальный звук - mr.temik
Top 3 rising creators
@hallebberry
@hallebberry
My ##trending video ##spiritsup ##humourup ##1millionaudition ##dontletitflop ##comedy ##xyzbca ##trend @tiktok.southafrica ##dontletitflop ##viral ##fyp ##pranks♬ original sound - hallebberry
@jayden.kambule
@jayden.kambule
they just won't get it 😢 😪 ##iykyk ##2000s ##oldskool ##comedy ##skit ##humourup ##kids♬ original sound - papajohn_2000
@keegswillis
@keegswillis
ah won’t laah, this actually happened ##fyp ##comedy ##viral ##xyzbca♬ original sound - keegswillis