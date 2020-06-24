TikTok star Chane Grobler exposed for transphobic and racist comments

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local TikToker star Chane Grobler has been outed for making transphobic, homophobic and racist comments on Tuesday. Taking to the popular video-sharing social media app, fellow TikToker Katlego Tlhapuletsa posted a six-part video series where she shares her experience with Grobler along with voice notes. Tlhapuletsa kicked her exposé off by saying that she and Grobler were friends amongst a group of other TikTok content creators in 2018. She then brings up that she was dating a trans man who she referred to as "Pineapple". They ended up breaking up but stayed friends and Pineapple went on to date Grobler.

here’s part 1! will be posting the others too! if you are racist, a homophobe, and a transphobe, GO CHECK YOURSELF! you’re sick! 🤮🤮🤮

we need to cancel all fake people, and the above mentioned

#chanegrobler #blacktwitter #blactwittersa #chanemustfall #racist #racism #homophobe pic.twitter.com/2OK9fnH0Uo — Memes South Africa (@memesouthafrica) June 23, 2020

Tlhapuletsa reveals that a bunch of South African TikTokers came across voice notes where Grobler denied every dating Pineapple and goes on to be transphobic and use his dead name.

Dead name is when someone refers to a transgender person by the name they used before they transitioned.

Grobler said: "A trans guy... actually not a guy yet, actually he's still a girl".

Another TikToker Victoria Kayser also posted a voice note video where Grobler complains about not being invited to a Universal Music TikTok event claiming that it's because she's white.

Grobler goes on to name other white TikTokers who were there as she says this occurred because "they act like all the black people"; with a voice in the background saying "want hulle meng met swart mense" which translates to "because they mix with black people".

Grobler then says that she's not a racist for making these comments.

In Tlhapuletsa's video about this event, she mentions that apparently Grobler was invited to the event but because she changed her phone number the invite never made it to her.

Kayser also posted a video where Grobler is being transphobic and referring to a trans man by saying "she tried to be a trans male".

Grobler has yet to respond to the exposing voice notes with many users on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter sharing they're disgust for her comments. Many users are also claiming to have emailed brands she's affiliated to over her racist, homophobic and transphobic remarks.

The Chane Grobler JUST got exposed for being:racist,homophobic anddd transphobic



Girl BYEE🤡 — AsiphexL (@AsiphexL) June 23, 2020

Highkey don’t support RACIST : TRANSPHOBIC : HOMOPHOBIC people that spread hate



chane grobler girll bye #cancelled #blm #tlm — avocadoontea (@avocadoontea) June 23, 2020

So you're telling me Chane Grobler is homophobic, transphobic AND racist. Damn, I should've known. She took so long to speak up about the blm movement, somebody had to call her out first b4 she even spoke up about it. I was rooting for u Chane but sorry Imma have to unstan. — IF¥ (@IF97861216) June 23, 2020