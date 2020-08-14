TikTok star Matthew J Power on being a dance sensation

The TikTok “SpiritsUP Battle” in collaboration with IOL has been taking over the For You pages of Mzansi users. Split into four categories #DanceUP, #SwagUP, #HumourUP and #SportsUP, local TikTok creators have been showing off their talents in the hope of making it on to the leaderboard and winning a R5 000 online voucher. Taking part in the battle is one of South Africa’s biggest TikTok stars, Matthew J Power, who has shot to TikTok fame because of his stellar dance moves. We spoke to Power to get insight into his experience on TikTok, how he got his dancing career going, and why he thinks dance challenges tend to blow up on the platform. What made you decide to join TikTok?

When I joined everyone was doing or talking about the “renegade” challenge and I had no idea what all the hype was about.

So being my curious self I decided to download the app so I could see what exactly everyone was raving about and as soon as I hit that For You page I was hooked.

Why do you think dance challenges get so much traction on the app?

I think dance challenges are doing so well on the app because the dances aren’t that hard so it’s easier for any and everyone to join.

The easier it is, the more people are able to do it.

What was your favourite dance challenge?

I would have to say my favourite was the #ThereTheyGoChallenge that I created.

What’s your background in dancing?

I’m a professional hip hop dancer. I’ve been dancing now for about 8 years.

I’ve competed in tons of dance competitions in South Africa and even outside of South Africa.

In 2019, I participated in the DanceStar Croatia competition and placed second for my solo and first for 3/4 pieces I did at the competition.

What was the video/videos that propelled your account?

Two amapiano videos really solidified my account as a South African dancer. The one I posted on March 13 to “eMcimbini” by Scorpion Kings and it blew up.

People are still liking that video today. The second one was really recent... it was the #amaiphonechallenge. My video did really well and even ended up on e.tv news twice!

What has it been like since your account blew up?

It’s been hard work. I think from the outside it seems really simple, but there’s actually so much time that goes into content creation, be it collaborating with brands or just posting your own content. You always want to put your best foot forward and give your followers good quality content and entertainment while still having fun and staying relevant.

Sometimes it comes easier and other times you have to sit and think about what you’re going to do, but it’s all part of the journey.

Why do you think so many young South African creators have flocked to TikTok?

I think the app is the easiest way to stay entertained during the lockdown.

I actually made a video on how everyone before the lockdown was sort of “against” joining TikTok and as soon as lockdown started people flocked to TikTok because they needed entertainment.

Name one dance move you love and one you hate and why?

The woah. I love it because it’s easy to use and generally works with most songs, but I also hate how overused it is.

What’s the best thing that’s happened to you since gaining notoriety on TikTok?

I think the best thing has been the ability to connect with so many different people, not only across South Africa but across the globe

Name one artist you would like to work with and why?

One artist that I would love to work for would have to be Drake. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but one day.