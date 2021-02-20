TikTok star Troy Sheperds receives backlash for video about feminism

TikToker Troy Sheperds has come under fire for a video in which he lists things that feminists do that annoy him. One of the biggest local stars on TikTok, he has 1.5 million followers and his videos average between 100 000 and 400 000 views per video. He is mostly known for making comedic skits. In the video, Sheperds is seen listing various phrases feminists use he deems annoying such as men are trash, toxic masculinity, women are superior, hating white men and how any act of kindness is seen as an attack. During each of these sections, he gives examples as to why each phrase irritates him.

The video quickly started making its way on the video-sharing application and Twitter with many users stating the video was insensitive, misogynistic and embarrassing.

troy sheperds’ ignorance of the difference between feminism and man hating is disappointing. at least y’all now realize that he was never actually funny. https://t.co/uOQOaxhHex — ty (@tylahahah) February 13, 2021

tryna stay relevant, talking shit with his CHEST. How embarrassing 🥴 https://t.co/5FUb3uWDeS — nels🧚🏽‍♀️ (@nelisiwe_xm) February 15, 2021

troy shepards really just woke up one morning and thought that misogyny is hilarious and now his career it paying for it https://t.co/lwgcWFyCgh pic.twitter.com/B6FCNfK67C — part of the alphabet mafia (@philisamasito) February 13, 2021

One user @codi1 said: “you know why gender-based violence rates are so high in our country, Troy? It’s because of the deep rooted misogyny, that you’ve proved to be apart of.”

To which Sheperds replied: “I am not a misogynist. What does this video have to do with GBV? I’m not being sarcastic I want to truly understand where I went wrong with this.”

Another user lionking1994_ also commented: “this isn't a joke... try being a WOMAN in SOUTH AFRICA maybe then you'll understand how difficult it is to JUST LIVE.”

And Sheperds responded: “I was not belittling women nor mocking. Nor was I being ignorant to the female struggle in South Africa or across the world. If I was, how?”

In a statement from a TikTok spokesperson to IOL Entertainment, it said: “TikTok is a welcoming platform for creative expression and we encourage everyone in our community to express themselves in a positive way to maintain a joyful and supportive app environment.”

Sheperds hasn’t replied to IOL Entertainment’s request for a response.