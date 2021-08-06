Timeline: Shona Ferguson’s 33-day struggle before his death

Media mogul Shona Ferguson’s unexpected death shook the entertainment industry and his fans, both far and near. Connie Ferguson’s sister, Atosie Pilane, said the veteran actor put up the bravest fight of his life before succumbing to Covid-19-related complications on Friday, July 30.

At his funeral ceremony at Fourways cemetery in Joburg on Wednesday, August 4, Pilane took guests through a summary of Ferguson’s journey from the day he fell ill right up to his passing. Here’s the timeline: June 26: Shona Ferguson was diagnosed with Covid-19. “The treatment started at home for about a week. Later the symptoms worsened,” said Pilane.

July 3: He was admitted at Pinehaven hospital. “He struggled with low oxygen levels because of his weak lungs. I think the Covid affected his lungs. The stuggle got worse and, a week later, he was moved to high care after admission.” July 10: He was discharged from Pinehaven hospital. “That evening he took a turn for the worse and he was readmitted at Pinehaven.” July 11: Ferguson was readmitted into Pinehaven hospital. “His condition just started deteriorating. On July 12, my sister called me to say she needs my help as Mr Sho is not well. I arrived on July 14 and started helping my sister with the journey as a caregiver.“

July 15: Ferguson’s symptoms was at their worst. “His symptoms were at the worst, worst, worst, worst. He was at the lowest. The doctors did what they could at Pinehaven. This resulted in his being airlifted to Milpark Hospital.” July 16: Ferguson was airlifted to Milpark Hospital. “He spent two weeks in ICU. During that two weeks, we were officially living at Milpark. We would go there minimum two times in a day. Mr Sho fought a very hard battle. We prayed so much.” July 29 to early hours of July 30: Ferguson’s condition was worsening. “At about 11.50pm, we received a call from the hospital. The doctor said we should rush to the hospital. We spent the whole night with him until July 30. The doctor said to us, at about 7am, that he is stable and looking better. We went home to freshen up.”