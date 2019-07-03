Tol Ass Mo. Picture: Instagram

Comedian and TV personality, Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu will make his fans laugh for the last time as he bids farewell to the comedy industry after 15 years. In a lengthy statement, Tol Ass Mo made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, also thanking his wife, Mome for making him the man he is. He also thanked his fellow comedians and his fans too.

“I want to say thank you to my wife @mrs__mome for making me the man I am today for making me a father too. Thank you to all my brother's in comedy, thank you to all my fans and all those who supported me along this journey.

"It's been a good 15 years of stand up with an Emmy nomination for best international comedy.”

He further explained that “now it's time for me to move on to other things in life”.

Fellow funnyman Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane's congratulated him, he wrote:”Please can I have your jokes hont, We can work out a Royalty deal of sorts 😉 All the best my brother.

“All the best King,” commented local DJ Clock.

“All the best with your future endeavors my nigga. It’s been real,” added fellow comedian and actor Trevor Gumbi.

Another fellow comedian Lihle Msimang wrote: “Yazi Jay-Z once retired from Hip Hop and came back, our love will bring you back. All the best big bro, thanks for the laughter and mentorship. Will surely miss you.

"Retire for who?? We do not accept your resignation comrade!!!!!," added funny man Thapelo Tips aka Tipsshampoonaiza.

Don't miss Tol Ass Mo's last show on Sunday, July 28 the Sun Arena, Pretoria.