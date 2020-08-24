Tol Ass Mo’s wife Mome Mahlangu defends him amid rape allegations

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Mome Maleqwa Mahlangu, the wife of comedian and media personality Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu has defended her husband amid rape allegations. The allegations were levelled against Tol Ass Mo by model and actress Lerato Moloi. The model claims that she was sexually assaulted and raped by him while they worked together on a television production in Paarl, Western Cape. "In 2014, I was sexually assaulted and raped by Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu while working on a television production in Paarl, Western Cape. For numerous reasons, I did not open a case at the time and only shared this experience with one of the other participants on the show”, Lerato said in a statement. After both Lerato and Tol Ass Mo reached the top of the trends list this weekend following the revelations and Pearl Thusi announcing on Twitter that she was interviewing, Mome and Tol Ass Mo on BET's “Behind The Story”, Mome took to social media to defend her husband. Mome said that she along with her family would not participate in any “kangaroo court”, referring to social media.

“I remember saying this in July, we will not participate in kangaroo court but the real court as these allegations are not to be taken lightly and as a woman myself I’m disturbed and I have taken jabs from the kangaroo court as they (social media users) are the investigators”, she said in the caption that accompanied a picture of herself and Tol Ass Mo.

The reality star went on to say: “Moving swiftly along I’m not sure why I’m being bullied cause yes I will support my husband until he is proven guilty not by Twitter.”

“In simple form I’m a woman too and I’m in this situation too and I will remain in his support, I will not be crucified to make decisions on something that’s in court, I will remain with my vowed till feather notice. I will not block comments and I will take all the jabs thrown at me”, she added.

When asked by an Instagram user what she would do if her husband was found guilty, she replied saying, “I will definitely leave sisi”.

BET Africa has since announced that the interview with Tol Ass Mo and Mome on “Behind The Story” has been pulled.