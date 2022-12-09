Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, December 9, 2022

Toll Ass Mo sounds off on all his critics during fiery episode of ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’

Toll Ass Mo. Picture: YouTube

Published 21m ago

Share

Following a court ruling that cleared him of the alleged rape of model and actress Lerato Moloi earlier in the year, Toll Ass Mo famously went on a Twitter rampage in which he called out everyone who doubted his innocence.

One by one he tagged dozens of accounts on Twitter that’d vilified him. He went on to also release a lengthy statement in which he explained that he had been acquitted of all charges.

“On 16 august 2022, I, Mr Mongezi "Tol AS$ Mo" Mahlangu was vindicated and accordingly acquitted of all charges levelled against me by a South African court of law,” the statement read.

“I have maintained my innocence despite the false and malicious claims of an alleged rape made by Ms Lerato Moloi, which has caused immense damage to me, my family, my children, my professional reputation, and subsequent loss of livelihood, negatively affected my overall mental health and emotional wellbeing.”

Now, after fans begged and pleaded with him online to appear on MacG’s podcast to spill the tea on the incident and to also speak on his career, the retired comedian has finally obliged.

During the podcast, he went after several celebrities who had deemed him guilty before the fact. Ntsiki Mazwai was one the celebrities who he came for: “The vile sh** that comes out of her mouth,” he said.

After listing the other women who’d attacked him online, he added: “Most of these women are all women I’ve worked with. They know me, they know my integrity. They’ve been to my home.”

Many on social media have been empathising with him.

“Makes me so happy to see so many females here on twitter showing empathy towards @TherealTolAssMo after him sharing his side of the story,” said @coconutthig. “Hope this is the moment we start tracking back & seeing the man's side of the story matters too. Podcast and chill is necessary #tallassMo.”

@its_tiidoo pointed out how MacG typically encourages guests to go off script. “MacG will literally sit there and watch you destroy your career elokhu athi "no way dawg."

“This interview ya Tall Ass Mo makes me appreciate the Podcast even more. You can tell the guy needed a platform so badly to just vent and get everything off his chest because other media houses cancelled him #podcastandchillwithmacg,” added @danieltshifhiwa.

@mluu_m said: “Falsely accused of rape is no joke, tall ass mo turned out to be a sangoma recovering from that. “Majita pray otherwise you will be someone’s prey #TallAssMo.”

But one user questioned whether Toll Ass Mo really was innocent. “Just because Lerato Moloi’s case was dismissed doesn’t mean she was lying about getting raped.”

