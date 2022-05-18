Toss back on stage after brief mental health ‘break’

Amapiano star Toss recently took to Instagram to announced that he will be taking a break from his music career to work on personal matters like his mental health. However, in a new video making its rounds on social media, the star was back on stage entertaining the masses.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time, in a multi-lingual caption, which was accompanied by a video, the musician wrote: “I career is doing amazing, kodwa i personal life iyakhabatheka 💆🏾‍♂️💔 “Have a few things to sort out personally so ngizoba off for is’khathi📍hade for any inconveniences to ama promoter and nabantu who want to cav me rock💔🙏🏾 my mental health iza k’qala bafwethu, I’ll be back to operate with you guys soon 🤞🏾✨ for now ithi ngiyo thola usizo!!!👊🏾 Nisale niba Qhamela, ngiyan’ncanywa❤️🏆Fede🤙🏾,” he posted. He has since cleared his Instagram page completely.

The video was shared by a controversial entertainment blogger. “Toss performing his hit single Umlando,” tweeted the culture blogger. Toss performing his hit single Umlando. pic.twitter.com/Gi7Wg9miRL — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 16, 2022 Those who saw Toss’s Instagram post a few days ago about him taking a break commented on the current video.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Thought he took a break,” tweeted @phenyo_spike. Thought he took a break — Phenyo (@phenyo_spike) May 17, 2022 Followed by: “his health comes first, this ni**a been giggling way before Mlando. Was released, he need to rest.” I get that but his health comes first, this nigga been giggling way before Mlando. Was released, he need to rest — Phenyo (@phenyo_spike) May 17, 2022 While @NandoGigaba replied: “Strike whilst the iron is hot. How long till he is not on top and not making the same money he’s making with music? All I hope for him is that he takes care of his health and invests what he is getting now.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Strike whilst the iron is hot.



How long till he is not on top and not making the same money he’s making with music?



All I hope for him is that he takes care of his health and invests what he is getting now. pic.twitter.com/JfRpudrxF6 — Nando (@NandoGigaba) May 17, 2022 In March, the vocalist showed signs of fatigue and depression, when he fainted during a stage performance, in front of hundreds of fans. The next day he took to social media to apologise to the promoter for disrupting the show. “I just want to address what happened yesterday, I fainted on stage due to fatigue. I just wanted to inform you that I am doing well.

Story continues below Advertisement